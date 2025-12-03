Chase's airport lounge network is about to get a little smaller. The issuer has confirmed that its Sapphire Lounge by The Club at Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) — the very first location to debut in the Sapphire Lounge portfolio — will shut its doors early next year.

Chase confirms Hong Kong Sapphire Lounge is closing in January

A notice on Chase's lounge directory indicates that the travelers passing through HKG will soon lose access to the lounge, which opened in 2022 as Chase's first step into premium airport lounges, paving the way for additional locations in the U.S.

Chase has not yet provided details about why the lounge is closing or whether a replacement space is being considered. At this point, there is no indication that the shutdown is temporary or part of a planned relocation — only that the lounge will leave the Sapphire Lounge network in early January.

How the closure affects lounge access in Hong Kong

The Chase Sapphire Lounge at HKG will continue operating normally through Jan. 4, 2026, so Sapphire Reserve cardholders and Priority Pass members can still access the space until it officially shuts down.

After Jan. 5, travelers accustomed to stopping by the lounge will lose one of the more comfortable premium lounge options at the airport, meaning cardholders will need to look to other lounges at HKG. But the good news is that Hong Kong International is one of the most lounge-rich airports in Asia.

Where Sapphire Reserve and Priority Pass members can go instead

Travelers shouldn't be left without alternatives. Priority Pass members will still have several options at HKG, including:

Kyra Lounge near Gate 23

Three Plaza Premium Lounge locations across the terminal

Travelers with cards offering Centurion Lounge access can visit the Centurion Lounge in Terminal 1, and those flying in premium cabins (or holding elite status) may be eligible for airline lounges from Cathay Pacific, Qantas and more.

Bottom line

The Hong Kong Sapphire Lounge — the first Chase Sapphire Lounge to open — will close its doors on Jan. 5, 2026, according to Chase. There's no word yet on what will become of the space or whether a different lounge option will be extended to Chase cardholders.

While this marks the end of Chase's first international lounge, the network continues to grow in the U.S., offering cardholders a range of premium airport experiences.

