I'm here with some not-so-great news for those who, like many of us at TPG, kind of fell in love with Chase Points Boost and all The Edit by Chase Travel℠ hotel redemptions at 2 cents per point it offered when it launched in June 2025.

In December 2025, Chase updated its language to note that Points Boost redemptions are worth "up to 2x when you book a hotel that's part of The Edit." At the time, we saw a shift in the number of properties that kept a redemption value of 2 cents per point.

Now, another trend is the number of properties maintaining a redemption value of 2 cents per point.

Here's what you need to know.

What has changed with Chase Points Boost?

I quickly got hooked on using Points Boost with my Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) to book hotels in the Chase Travel portal by redeeming Chase Ultimate Rewards points at up to 2 cents per point. This often saved me a significant number of points compared to what it would cost to transfer to a program like Marriott Bonvoy and book various higher-end hotels, such as those tied to the Westin and JW Marriott brands.

In fact, a two-night stay at California's JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort in fall 2025 cost me 100,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points and $200 less in cash by booking with Points Boost versus transferring points to Marriott from Chase.

Points Boost also made it possible to dream about using a relatively reasonable number of points on occasion to stay in hotels that cost $800 to $1,000 per night and didn't participate in a major points program (such as a selection of 1 Hotels properties) when they price at that 2 cents per point rate.

JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort in California. SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

Initially, all of Chase's curated list of over 1,300 The Edit hotels came in at 2 cents per point when using Points Boost.

So, while hotels that were not part of The Edit weren't guaranteed to be a part of Points Boost — and, if they were, could come in at a rate that was, say, 1.65 cents per point instead of the full 2 cents per point — there were hundreds of great hotels in The Edit that you could count on coming in at 2 cents per point day in and day out. And, of course, on top of that, you'd get all the other Edit hotel perks, which could keep some cash in your pocket.

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1 Hotel Hanalei Bay in Hawaii. SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

It was a pretty great era for using Chase points in a new, valuable way. But, unfortunately, it was short-lived.

Chase Points Boost changes in 2025

About six months after its introduction, we noticed the first major shift in Points Boost.

In December 2025, it was no longer consistent that all The Edit hotels came in at 2 cents per point via Points Boost. Instead, our dataset of around 150 The Edit hotels showed that in December, it dropped from 100% of those hotels offering the 2 cents per point value to around 43% retaining the full 2 cents per point redemption value, based on our test searches.

At that time, the average return per point for those 150 test hotels was about 1.8 cents per point. However, that's still a better redemption value compared to the fixed Chase Travel portal rate of 1.5 cents per point that was in place for Sapphire Reserve cardholders prior to the 2025 refresh. But, of course, an average of 1.8 cents per point in return isn't as good as a consistent 2 cents per point.

Chase Points Boost changes in 2026

Fast forward to last week. While working on an upcoming article about Points Boost, I noticed several hotels experienced a pricing change.

Curious if that was a fluke or a trend, we checked the rates on the same list of 150 properties we had tracked in December 2025, and, unfortunately, our hunch that another larger Points Boost pricing change had happened was likely confirmed.

Now, just 27% of those same 150 The Edit hotels are offering redemptions at the full 2 cents per point rate, with the rest priced at 1.65 cents per point.

Date Percentage of hotels at 2 cents per point Percentage of hotels at 1.65 cents per point Average value (in cents per point) June 2025 100% 0% 2 December 2025 43% 57% 1.8 April 2026 27% 73% 1.7

Since this is just a sample dataset of 150 hotels clustered in a few main tourist hot spots, it's likely that the true numbers across the whole portfolio differ somewhat. In fact, a larger dataset from Nextcard shared with TPG showed that 33% of the hotels in its 1,104-hotel dataset were at the 2 cents per point value level before April 23; for the same dataset, that number dropped to just 10% last week.

But the exact percentages or precise average value per point across The Edit hotels doesn't matter very much, since the only thing that really matters is how many points it will cost to book the hotel you want when you want to book it.

Bottom line

The good news is that despite the decrease in the average value you'll get from hotels booked through Points Boost, the hotel you want may still come in at the full 2 cents per point in value — or even more, in select cases.

And 1.65 cents per point is still a very good return. Not to mention, there is still all the outsize value you may be able to get when you transfer your Ultimate Rewards points to Chase's great lineup of hotel and airline partners.

But the other side of that coin is that if the current trend holds, it's becoming increasingly less likely you'll get the full 2 cents per point in outsize value using Points Boost with The Edit hotels than you likely would have just a few months ago.

As a result, it's important to explore all options when planning hotel bookings, as how much value you'll get from your points — especially when using Points Boost — may change yet again.