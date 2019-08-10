This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re a Chase cardholder, you might be targeted for an offer that could save you 10% on ticket purchases with United Airlines.
You can check the mobile app as well as your online account to see if you have been targeted. You will need to add the offer to your Chase card ahead of making your ticket purchase with United, but it’s a simple process both in the mobile app and online.
The Fine Print
- You must enroll your card through the Offers portal in the mobile app or online to qualify
- Must make the purchase with the enrolled card
- Offer ends on September 5, 2019
- Offer has a maximum benefit of $29
- You must make your ticket purchase directly with United to qualify
Hopefully, if you were targeted for the offer it’s for one of your co-branded Chase United cards so not only can you enjoy savings on your ticket, but also add some additional miles to your United account in the process if you’re a frequent United flyer.
Featured photo by Isabelle Raphael / The Points Guy
