Chase Freedom Unlimited Offering an Increased Sign-Up Bonus of $200
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Chase Freedom Unlimited
If you’re looking to complete the Chase Trifecta with the Chase Freedom Unlimited, now is a great time to do so. You can currently receive a $200 sign-up bonus — a step up from its usual $150 bonus — when you spend $500 in the first three months of card membership. This offer is available directly through the Chase website, and it may be targeted, though it’s showing up for most people in at least one browser.
Remember that while the Freedom Unlimited is technically a cash-back card, if you also have an Ultimate-Rewards-earning card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, you can redeem cash back as points that can be transferred to airline and hotel partners. The $200 bonus is equivalent to 20,000 Ultimate Rewards points, which are worth $400 based on TPG’s valuations. If you have a Chase card that earns UR points, the Freedom Unlimited’s 1.5% cash back on all purchases is equivalent to a 3% return on spending (again based on TPG’s valuations).
If you’re not seeing this sign-up bonus right away, try checking on a few different browsers. Some TPG staffers only saw the $200 offer in Safari, while some were able to see it in Chrome. This offer may be targeted, but it does seem to be showing up for most people who search.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited’s a great no-annual-fee card; it even won for this very category at the TPG Awards. If you’re looking to add it to your wallet, why not earn a $200/20,000-point sign-up bonus that gets you $50/5,000 points more in value than the standard offer?
