Cathay Pacific drops Newark, Seattle and Washington as pandemic hits business
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways is rolling back the ambitious global expansion it embarked on during the decade before the coronavirus pandemic.
Three U.S. airports that joined its map during the period — Newark (EWR) in 2014, Washington Dulles (IAD) in 2018 and Seattle (SEA) in 2019 — are among destinations permanently dropped from the airline’s route map, reported the South China Morning Post on Tuesday. The airline is also pulling out of Dublin (DUB), London Gatwick (LGW) and the Maldives (MLE).
The cuts come amid a dramatic COVID-driven restructuring for Cathay Pacific. The airline closed its Cathay Dragon brand and laid off 8,500 staff in October following steep losses. The carrier plans to transfer most Dragon services to its budget brand HK Express.
Want more airline-specific news? Sign up for TPG’s free new biweekly Aviation newsletter!
Washington is one city that benefitted from Cathay’s 2010s expansion. The route was just one addition in a rapid expansion of international services at Dulles that saw new connections to places ranging from Casablanca (CMN), Edinburgh (EDI) to Tel Aviv (TLV).
At Cathay Pacific’s 2018 Dulles launch, then-CEO Rupert Hogg said the route had been on the airline’s radar for “some time” and he was confident that they were right “placing our confidences in this route.”
Washington flights were initially flown with an Airbus A350-1000 but were due for a downgrade to a smaller A350-900 last winter before the coronavirus struck.
Related: Cathay Pacific closes Dragon brand, shifts flying to budget unit HK Express
Rupert Hogg, chief executive of @cathaypacific, speaking at @Dulles_Airport launch event pic.twitter.com/Rwy3FOdNZm
— Edward Russell (@ByERussell) September 25, 2018
Micah Lillard, a spokesperson for Dulles operator the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, told TPG that Cathay Pacific has advised them that Hong Kong flights will not resume in 2021. Talks are underway “regarding restarting Dulles service once international travel demand approaches pre-COVID-19 levels,” he added.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and other groups do no expect air travel to return to 2019 levels until at least 2024.
The U.S. pullback will leave Cathay Pacific with five U.S. destinations: Boston (BOS), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Los Angeles (LAX), New York JFK and San Francisco (SFO). However, only Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco flights have resumed since the pandemic began, according to Cirium schedule data.
A Cathay Pacific spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.
Related: Cathay Pacific will end New York-Vancouver flight early in coronavirus capacity cuts
Featured image by JIMMOYHT/Shutterstock.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.