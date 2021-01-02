This Carnival cruise ship made history. Now it’s being scrapped.
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Another icon of the early days of cruising has been sent to the scrappers.
Ocean Dream, which originally sailed as Carnival Cruise Line‘s Tropicale, arrived at the scrapyards of Alang, India, on Friday after being idle for nearly a year due to the coronavirus crisis.
Unveiled in 1982, the 1,422-passenger ship was the first cruise vessel purpose-built for Carnival, and it played a significant role in the line’s early growth.
For more cruise news, reviews and tips, sign up for TPG’s new cruise newsletter
Ordered just eight years after Carnival’s founding in 1972, the 10-deck-high ship was larger than the line’s three existing vessels at the time — Mardi Gras, Carnivale and Festivale. It also was the first true cruise ship at the line.
Carnival had bought its first three vessels on the second-hand market, and all were traditional ocean liners that the line had converted for use as cruise ships.
The addition of a purpose-built cruise ship to the Carnival fleet was thus a major milestone in the line’s development. In part due to the success of the ship and three more, bigger vessels based on the same design that came later, Carnival grew rapidly and soon was able to begin buying up its rivals to become the world’s biggest cruise company.
Now known as Carnival Corp., the company today operates nearly 90 cruise ships under not just the Carnival brand but eight other cruise brands including Princess Cruises, Holland America, Seabourn and Costa Cruises.
Built by Danish shipbuilder Aalborg Verft, Tropicale initially sailed from Miami to the Caribbean. But the vessel would go on to play an important role in launching Carnival cruises to other destinations such as Alaska and Mexico. Tropicale was the first Carnival ship to be based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, New Orleans and Tampa.
Tropicale was, notably, also the very first Carnival ship to boast one of the line’s signature “whale tail” winged funnels — a now-iconic design flourish dreamed up by the noted ship designer Joe Farcus. All Carnival ships since Tropicale have had one.
Tropicale left the Carnival fleet in 2000, transferring to sister line Costa Cruises. It sailed for Costa through 2005 as the Costa Tropicale before being transferred to another sister line, P&O Cruises Australia, to sail under the name Pacific Star. In 2008, the ship was transferred yet again, to Spanish line Pullmantur. It was there that it took on the name Ocean Dream.
A few years after that, the ship was sold to Peace Boat, a Japan-based non-governmental organization that runs educational voyages as part of its mission of working toward peace, human rights, environmental protection and sustainable development.
Peace Boat has purchased a former Princess Cruises ship to take Ocean Dream’s place.
Tropicale is the oldest former Carnival ship still in existence. Once it is scrapped, the oldest former Carnival ship to still be in existence will be the 1987-built Celebration, which now sails for Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line as the Grand Celebration.
The scrapping of Tropicale comes just just six months after one of the most iconic ships from the early Royal Caribbean fleet, Sovereign of the Seas, was sent to the scrappers.
Related: Why the scrapping of Sovereign of the Seas is so heartbreaking
The ships are among a growing list of cruise vessels that have been sent to the scrappers in the past 10 months as the cruise industry experiences an unprecedented shutdown.
Planning a cruise? Start with these stories:
- The 5 most desirable cabin locations on any cruise ship
- The 8 worst cabin locations on any cruise ship
- A quick guide to the most popular cruise lines
- 21 tips and tricks that will make your cruise go smoothly
- 15 ways cruisers waste money
- 12 best cruises for people who never want to grow up
- What to pack for your first cruise
Featured image by Francis Dean/Corbis via Getty Images
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.