The first cruise ship to resume sailing in the Caribbean is having a COVID scare
The first cruise vessel to resume sailing in the Caribbean is in the midst of a COVID scare.
A passenger on SeaDream Yacht Club’s SeaDream 1 has tested positive for COVID-19 on a preliminary basis, the captain of the vessel, Torbjorn Lund, announced in a shipwide intercom address shortly after noon on Wednesday.
Lund asked all passengers to return to their cabins, where they would be isolated. Nonessential crew also would isolate immediately, he said.
There are 53 passengers and 66 crew on board the small, yacht-like vessel, which was anchored off Union Island in the Grenadines at the time the announcement was made.
The list of passengers on board SeaDream 1, which just resumed Caribbean sailings on Saturday out of Barbados, includes me. I’ve been on board since Saturday covering this week’s voyage — a watershed moment for the cruise industry.
The sailing was the first in the Caribbean by any cruise vessel since the coronavirus crisis was declared a pandemic in March. The Caribbean is the world’s biggest cruise destination, accounting for at least a third of all cruises taken in a normal year, and the cruise industry has been eyeing a restart in the region for many months.
As I wrote about on Sunday, SeaDream had required passengers to run a gauntlet of COVID-19 testing before boarding SeaDream 1. The idea was to create a COVID-free “bubble” on the ship where the odds that even a single passenger is carrying the new coronavirus on board was extremely low.
Every SeaDream 1 passenger had to test negative for COVID-19 several days in advance of boarding and again on the day of boarding. A third test for all passengers was scheduled to take place today.
Driven in part by the COVID-testing requirements of Barbados, where the vessel is scheduled to spend the winter, this is a far more rigorous testing regime than the world’s biggest cruise lines have mapped out in their plans for a cruising comeback.
SeaDream also is requiring social distancing on board SeaDream 1 and, since Monday evening, mask-wearing. The line did not require mask-wearing during the first two days of the voyage.
During his address to passengers, Lund said the results of the test that came back positive, a rapid test, were “preliminary” but the vessel was working under the assumption that it had one or more COVID patients on board.
He said the passenger who was tested had felt ill before the test.
Lund said the ship would immediately return to Barbados.
Lund said lunches for passengers would be delivered directly to their cabins. The announcement came just before lunchtime. A short time later, a crew member slipped a menu under passenger doors that offered a range of options from a cheeseburger to a fillet of Arctic char.
“Please allow a bit of extra time for us to adjust for this new situation,” Lund said. “We are confident in our routines and medical plans, but they are strict and we apologize for this inconvenience.”
Lund promised regular announcements with updates and said he would send a letter with more details to cabins in the next hour.
This is a developing story, and we will update it as new information comes in.
