The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card launched in 2021 and remains one of the most exciting credit cards on the market.

As Capital One's flagship card, the Venture X is an addition to the world of premium travel rewards cards, taking on incumbent players like the American Express Platinum Card® and Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees).

The $395-per-year Venture X not only undercuts its main competitors in terms of an annual fee but also includes valuable perks, including a $300 annual Capital One Travel credit, access to Capital One Lounges and Priority Pass lounges, and a 10,000-mile anniversary bonus for each cardmember year.

If you're considering adding the Venture X to your wallet, here are answers to eight frequently asked questions.

Can I apply for the Venture X as an existing Venture cardholder?

One of the most pressing questions concerns existing Capital One customers — specifically, whether you can apply for the Venture X if you already have the similarly named Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card.

The quick answer is: Yes, you can apply for the Venture X card as an existing Venture cardholder.

For example, TPG's senior editorial director, Nick Ewen, applied for the Capital One Venture Rewards card shortly after it launched in 2021. Less than a year after applying for the Venture Rewards, he was approved for the Venture X.

However, Capital One has recently updated its rules regarding welcome bonus eligibility in the Venture family, introducing a 48-month rule that restricts downward movement with annual fees. This functions similarly to the American Express family restrictions.

Current Venture X cardholders who have applied for the card and received the bonus in the last 48 months are not eligible to open a Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card or Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card.

Thankfully, upward movement in the Venture family is allowed. So, if you plan to open one of the Venture cards with a lower annual fee, you will need to work your way up. For example, apply for the VentureOne, then the Venture Rewards and then the Venture X.

That's great news since it means you can apply for the Venture X's excellent 100,000-mile welcome bonus (after spending $10,000 on purchases within the first six months from account opening) and rack up even more Capital One miles toward travel, even if you already have the Venture Rewards.

What are the application restrictions for Capital One cards?

Capital One has a hard-and-fast rule regarding application timing. You can typically be approved for only one Capital One card every six months.

Capital One is also sensitive to recent credit inquiries. Anecdotally, though, reports indicate that Capital One may have made it easier to be approved for the Venture X, even if you've had multiple card applications in the recent past.

Be strategic about when you apply. For instance, you may want to consider a Chase credit card before the Venture X. That's because this card will fall under Chase's 5/24 rule, meaning you likely will not be approved for a Chase credit card if you've opened five or more personal credit cards across all banks in the last 24 months.

So, if you're getting close to the limit of five new cards and the Venture X would put you over it, you might want to apply for a Chase card first and apply for the Venture X later down the line.

Finally, some Capital One personal cards — including the Venture X — restrict existing and previous cardmembers from applying for the card if they have received a new-cardmember bonus for the product in the past 48 months.

Can I upgrade to the Venture X as an existing Venture cardholder?

According to a Capital One spokesperson, current Venture cardholders whose accounts are in good standing can contact the issuer's customer service desk to see if they are eligible for an upgrade to Venture X.

Each applicant's situation will be different and evaluated on a case-by-case basis. During TPG's test calls to Capital One, phone agents offered to upgrade most of our Venture Rewards cards to the Venture X. However, they reiterated that cardholders would not be eligible for a welcome bonus.

That said, one of our staff members was informed that they weren't eligible to upgrade their Venture to the Venture X after being denied as a new applicant. As the saying goes, your mileage may vary.

Of course, evaluating whether you should upgrade or apply as a new applicant is also very important.

Upgrades generally have zero impact on your credit score. In many cases, you'll even keep the same account number. However, you'll lose out on a significant welcome bonus.

That being said, even if you're eligible to upgrade, you might want to apply for the Venture X outright instead.

Can I combine my Capital One miles across multiple cards?

Yes, you can combine your Capital One Venture miles from cards such as the Capital One Venture and Capital One Venture X.

You must have the cards linked with the same Capital One online profile to do this. Then, log in to your account, navigate to the rewards section and select the "Move Rewards" option.

Is there a fee to add authorized users to the Venture X?

There is no fee to add authorized users. You can add up to four authorized users.

What are the authorized user benefits on the Venture X?

Venture X authorized users will have the same benefits as the primary cardholder, including travel, purchase, luggage and rental car protections (detailed below). In addition, authorized users receive complimentary access for themselves and up to two guests per visit to Capital One Lounges and for themselves and all accompanying guests to more than 1,700 Priority Pass lounges worldwide. However, lounge access policies for authorized users and guests will change starting Feb 1, 2026.

After this date, if you want your authorized users to have lounge access, you'll need to pay $125 annually per authorized user. Additionally, you'll need to spend $75,000 in a calendar year to maintain free guest access; otherwise, adult guests will cost $45 each and children age 17 and under $25 each (children under 2 will remain free at Capital One lounges).

Regardless of spending, guest access for Priority Pass lounges will cost $35 per guest after Jan. 31, 2026.

Currently, five Capital One Lounges and one Landing location are open:

The primary cardholder and authorized users receive Hertz President's Circle status*.

What travel and shopping protections does the Venture X offer?

Similar to the Chase Sapphire Reserve, the Venture X is denoted as a Visa Infinite credit card and includes a host of protections when using your card:

Trip cancellation and interruption insurance: Up to $2,000 per person for you and immediate family members for prepaid, nonrefundable tickets.

Up to $2,000 per person for you and immediate family members for prepaid, nonrefundable tickets. Trip delay reimbursement: Up to $500 per person for reasonable expenses like hotel rooms, food, toiletries and clothes when your flight is delayed overnight or by six hours or more.

Up to $500 per person for reasonable expenses like hotel rooms, food, toiletries and clothes when your flight is delayed overnight or by six hours or more. Lost luggage reimbursement: For common carrier tickets, up to $3,000 per covered trip if the airline damages or loses your bags.

For common carrier tickets, up to $3,000 per covered trip if the airline damages or loses your bags. Cellphone protection: By using the card to pay your monthly wireless bill, you're eligible for up to $800 in coverage per claim with a maximum of two claims and $1,600 per 12-month period. A $50 deductible applies per occurrence.

By using the card to pay your monthly wireless bill, you're eligible for up to $800 in coverage per claim with a maximum of two claims and $1,600 per 12-month period. A $50 deductible applies per occurrence. Primary rental car insurance: Up to $75,000 due to damage caused by collision or theft to a rental car.

Up to $75,000 due to damage caused by collision or theft to a rental car. Purchase, extended warranty and return protection: Up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account on purchases; warranties extended by an additional year; returns up to $300 per item and $1,000 per account.

Like some other premium card programs, the Visa Infinite program also includes a dedicated concierge service that can assist with travel and dining arrangements, shopping, access to exclusive events, and more.

What types of rental car benefits and protections do I receive with the Venture X?

The Venture X offers complimentary Hertz President's Circle status*, which provides perks such as guaranteed one-class car upgrades, 50% bonus points, a free additional driver (spouse or domestic partner; in the U.S.) and a dedicated Hertz customer service number.

After logging in, primary cardholders must enroll through the benefits tab on the Capital One website or app. Authorized users are also eligible for the benefit. After successful registration, Hertz will process the request, and the status will be effective 24-72 hours after registration.

Through Visa Infinite, you can also get primary rental car coverage for up to $75,000 due to damage to a rental car caused by collision or theft. You're only eligible for coverage when you rent for up to 15 consecutive days in the U.S. or up to 31 consecutive days in other countries.

Bottom line

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card appeals to a larger audience than you might realize. If you're a current Venture cardholder, it is better to apply for the Venture X than upgrade, as you can earn a welcome bonus.

The Venture X offers many benefits, including an annual $300 Capital One travel credit, lounge access, and a robust suite of travel and purchase protections, all with a much lower annual fee ($395) than similar cards.

To read more about the card, check out our full review of the Venture X.

For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the benefits may be provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply.

*Upon enrollment, accessible through the Capital One website or mobile app, eligible cardholders will remain at that status level through the duration of the offer. Please note, enrolling through the normal Hertz Gold Plus Rewards enrollment process (e.g., at hertz.com) will not automatically detect a cardholder as being eligible for the program, and cardholders will not be automatically upgraded to the applicable status tier. Additional terms apply.