Get Waived Postmates Delivery Fees With the Capital One Savor Card
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card
For those who favor the simplicity of earning cash back rather than points or miles that can be used to book award travel, the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card is a great pick. This is especially true if you like eating out, as the card earns 4% cash back on dining (and entertainment) with no cap. The card’s just added a new perk for those of us who like to order in: a monthly statement credit to cover the cost of Postmates Unlimited, now through December 2019.
Postmates is a service that, like Grubhub and Seamless, connects you with restaurants, letting you place an order online for delivery or pickup. The Unlimited plan costs $9.99 a month and gets you free delivery on all orders of $15 or more, while those without Unlimited need to pay a delivery fee of $1.99 to $3.99 for partner merchants, or $5.99 to $9.99 for other merchants — so even with one delivery, the Postmates Unlimited membership could pay for itself.
To use this benefit, you just need to charge the $9.99 fee for Postmates Unlimited to your Savor card, and you’ll receive a statement credit reimbursing you. You’ll earn 4% back on the Postmates Unlimited subscription even though Capital One will reimburse you for it, and you’ll of course earn 4% back on any orders you make through Postmates. Not a bad deal if you frequently order in and want to rack up some serious cash back.
The Savor Card has a $95 annual fee that’s waived the first year, and no foreign transaction fees. In addition to offering 4% back on dining and entertainment, it earns 2% back at grocery stores and 1% back on all other purchases. New card holders can currently earn $300 back after they spend $3,000 on the card in the first 3 months.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.