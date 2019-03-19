Capital One Savor Card Offering 8% Cash Back on Event Tickets
One of the industry’s most rewarding cash-back cards is getting another big boost. The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card, which offers 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, as well as 2% back at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases, will now net you a 8% cash refund on all purchases made with Vivid Seats through May 2020 — “the largest independent marketplace for tickets to live sports, concert and theater events,” according to Capital One.
While I’ve used StubHub several times, I wasn’t yet familiar with Vivid Seats, so I decided to compare availability for this Saturday evening’s Hamilton in NYC. While the pricing varied a bit, I found nearly identical inventory to what was listed on StubHub. For example, here’s Saturday’s performance on Vivid’s site:
And here’s the same event over at StubHub:
Pricing was comparable as well — both sites excluded service fees in the subtotal (boo!), but the end result was nearly identical.
The grand total came out a hair higher for two tickets at Vivid Seats, seemingly due to a higher “Instant Download” fee of $7.50, compared with a $2.50 (per ticket) “Fulfillment Fee” over at StubHub. The nearly $100 you’ll be getting as cash back from Capital One will more than compensate for that, though.
Interestingly, when I didn’t pull the trigger over at Vivid Seats, I got an email offering 10% off the base price, with a maximum savings of $75.
With the $75 discount applied, Vivid was the clear winner, so it might be worth pulling up an event without checking out right away, even if you do intend to make a purchase.
Overall, this is a welcome addition, and will make it worthwhile to do a bit more comparison shopping the next time you buy event tickets from a reseller. From 10x miles on Hotels.com purchases with the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (when booked and paid through Hotels.com/venture until Jan. 31, 2020) to a year of unlimited Postmates with the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Card, the issuer’s certainly making an effort on the innovation front.
