Buy one Amtrak sleeping accommodation, get one free with new promotion
Amtrak is running a new BOGO promotion on sleeper cars, where you’ll get one roomette or bedroom ticket after buying one. The promotion is available from now through October 14, with travel from November 11 through April 8, 2020.
Roomettes and bedrooms include bed linens, pillows, temperature controls, lights, electrical outlets and a fold-down table. You’ll also have access to a sleeping car attendant who will assist with meals, turndown service and luggage. If booking on the Capitol Limited, Cardinal, City of New Orleans, Crescent, Lake Shore Limited or Silver Meteor you’ll experience flexible dining service, which is exclusive to these routes.
To take advantage of this sale, make sure you book your ticket at Amtrak.com/flashsale, or by using the discount code V550 when booking.
The offer is valid for one free companion rail fare traveling in the same roomette, bedroom or family bedroom with the purchase of a full-fare ticket. Both passengers must travel together in the same room and on the same reservation. Note that there are numerous blackout days, including Thanksgiving, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Also note that the Auto Train is not included in this promotion.
If you decide to take advantage of the promotion, make sure you pay for the tickets with a travel rewards card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve, which is the best card for general travel purchases and offers 3X points on train travel. If you’re a frequent Amtrak traveler, you may also want to consider the Amtrak Guest Rewards World Mastercard.
Amtrak has made some big announcements recently, from unveiling the new interiors of the new high-speed Acela trains and announcing improvements to the long-distance cars departing from New York. Amtrak also recently launched nonstop Acela service between New York and Washington.
TPG’s Katie Genter reviewed an Amtrak roomette from Portland, Oregon, to Chicago, Illinois and enjoyed having access to a shower on the train, comfortable seats that lie-flat and a quiet cabin. However, she didn’t appreciate how tight the upper bunk was.
Make sure to check out our ultimate guide to Amtrak Guest Rewards for more on how to earn and burn points with the loyalty program.
