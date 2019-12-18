British Airways will begin service to Portland
British Airways will begin nonstop service to Portland, Oregon (PDX) from London Heathrow (LHR) this spring.
The flights will be operated by a Boeing 787 beginning on June 1, and will take place five times weekly.
“Portland will be a fantastic addition to our route map,” Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ director of networks and alliances said in a statement. “As a major technology and innovation hub the city is drawing ever-increasing numbers of international visitors.”
Tickets for the new service go on sale on Dec. 23.
Delta and its joint-venture partner Virgin Atlantic have had seasonal service between PDX and LHR since 2017, but the British Airways flight is the first year-round connection between the two cities.
BA’s announcement comes as its joint venture partner, American Airlines, is expanding its seasonal schedule to Europe this summer. Seasonal services to Barcelona, Prague, Rome, Athens and Lisbon from various U.S. departure points are being pushed later into the year.
