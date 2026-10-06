British Airways revealed details of its long-awaited Airbus A380 retrofit on Monday, showcasing a massive overhaul across the business-class, premium economy and coach cabins.

The British flag carrier first announced new first-class suites for the A380 in 2024 — the first step in the airline's plans to update the interiors of its superjumbo fleet. At the time, the airline said that the first of those new suites would enter service in 2026. However, the airline did not share details surrounding any of the other classes aboard the palatial planes.

Until Monday, that is.

Here's what to know about the British Airways A380 retrofit.

The world's largest business-class cabin

The newly retrofitted A380 will feature 106 business-class seats, making it the largest business-class cabin in the world, British Airways said.

The new business class, or Club World cabin, will feature what the airline described as "an evolution" of its Club Suite. The suite — first introduced in 2019 — is leaps and bounds above British Airways' aging Club World product, which featured dense cabins of alternating front and back-facing seats that could not all access the aisle directly.

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Club Suites, however, are arranged in a 1-2-1 reverse-herringbone configuration and feature closing privacy doors, a calming cool color palette, reading lamps, tons of storage space and an improved inflight entertainment system. The suites can be found on many of the airline's Boeing 777 and 787 jets, as well as its Airbus A350s.

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British Airways suggested that the new A380 suites will represent an incremental improvement over the existing model, with "added storage, improved functionality and carefully considered features" based on customer feedback.

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The seats will be spread out into four "distinct" mini-cabins spanning the entire upper deck and will offer "dedicated dwell areas," such as those near the galleys.

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An upgraded economy and premium economy experience

Down on the lower deck, both economy (World Traveler) and premium economy (World Traveler Plus) will feature new and improved seats.

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In the economy cabin, wider seats should offer a bit more comfort despite the 3-4-3 layout, while larger seatback screens should help pass the time with a stocked entertainment library.

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Coach passengers will also get improved bedding, with higher-quality pillows and more plush blankets.

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Brand-new premium economy seats will feature privacy wings, larger seatback screens and upgraded bedding.

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Premium economy passengers will also get new, reusable amenity kits stocked with essentials, including a moisturizer, dental kit and eye mask.

First class out in front

Of course, everything starts with the new, eagerly awaited first class.

Sitting at the very front of the lower deck, the new first class cabin is designed to evoke a "modern luxury hotel feel," British Airways said.

Each cabin will feature three rows for a total of 12 seats in a 1-2-1 layout, according to the airline's previous announcements. The seats will be wider than the existing first class seats, and will feature an ottoman and stowable table, along with a 32-inch 4K inflight entertainment screen.

Travelers in the center seats will be able to open the divider between the seats to create an open "shared lounge" and enjoy "buddy dining" with those stowable tables.

Suites also feature a small minibar with snacks and water.

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New amenity kits, available across British Airways' first-class cabins starting Oct. 6, include Wildsmith skincare products along with a "bespoke Circadian Rhythm collection," according to the airline.

New bedding, meanwhile, includes a woven day blanket and cushion, while a mattress topper, lightweight duvet and new pillow are available when it's time to go to sleep.

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Also available across the airline's first class cabins: a new dining experience featuring a redesigned "From the Grill" concept. Passengers can create their preferred meal from a selection of available mains, sides and proteins. A new "First Service Specialist" training program has been introduced to the airline's flight attendants, familiarizing them with the new dining system.

Lounges and more at London Heathrow

Along with the A380 revamp, British Airways is planning a significant premium overhaul at its Heathrow Airport (LHR) hub.

The airline plans to build a new lounge at the Terminal 5 C gates, which it says will be one of its "largest and most ambitious" projects.

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The new lounge is set to open by the end of 2028 and will feature "sweeping views of the airfield and terminal concourse area" with panoramic windows facing the airfield.

Details were scant, but the lounge will include a 17-meter (about 56-foot) bar, showers and relaxation areas, with an overall light and airy aesthetic. The lounge will also feature a dedicated Concorde lounge area, which is primarily for first-class passengers.

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The airline is also redesigning its arrivals lounge. Details were again scarce, but British Airways said the lounge will feature a coffee bar and deli, larger dining areas and dedicated work booths. It will have 59 shower rooms, as well as premium shower suites and changing areas. First-class passengers will have access to a Concorde Arrivals experience with "private cabanas, elegant dining areas and carefully curated interiors."

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Finally, British Airways will open a new first-class check-in area at Heathrow's Terminal 3, in partnership with American Airlines.

The changes at Heathrow come alongside lounge renovation projects across the airline's network. Construction is already underway at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), while plans at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Geneva Airport (GVA) in Switzerland are set to begin next year.

Bottom line

British Airways is spending billions of dollars to overhaul its customer experience, and announced improvements to its A380s and its Heathrow Airport experience.

One thing that's not clear, though, is when we'll actually see the new seats.

The airline said the new seats will be in service in "the coming months," but it remains to be seen whether they will start flying before the end of this year, as British Airways suggested when it announced its new first-class seats a few years ago.

Fortunately, it looks like the new products are worth the wait.