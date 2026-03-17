Breeze Airways is expanding again.

The leisure carrier will begin flying to San Jose in Costa Rica this fall, extending the airline's route map to Central America for the first time.

The Costa Rica route was one of two that Breeze announced on Tuesday. Both are from Tampa International Airport (TPA), which also landed service to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic — a destination Breeze already serves with flights from Raleigh, North Carolina.

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The Punta Cana flights from Tampa will begin July 2, while the new service to San Jose launches Oct. 3. Breeze will fly two flights per week on each route.

The addition of San Jose will give Breeze a total of five international destinations, continuing the carrier's international expansion that began earlier this year. Breeze's other international destinations currently on sale are Cancun, Mexico; Montego Bay, Jamaica; Nassau, Bahamas; and Punta Cana.

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The new routes are also a boon for TPA, which is one of Breeze's busiest bases.

"It's an exciting day for Tampa International Airport as we celebrate not one, but two new international nonstop routes," TPA CEO Michael Stephens said in Breeze's statement announcing the flights.

The flights to San Jose will be the first from Tampa to Costa Rica's capital in more than 25 years, Stephens added.

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