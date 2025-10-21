Breeze Airways is planning a major revamp of its rewards program in the new year. The changes, announced Tuesday, will see the airline introduce elite status tiers for the first time.

Breezy Rewards will offer a variety of perks for status holders, including things like priority boarding, free Wi-Fi and even upgrades.

The current Breezy Rewards program, which earns Breeze points worth 1 cent each, will remain in place, with members earning between 1 and 5 points per dollar spent on flights and add-ons, depending on which type of fare is purchased. Points can be redeemed for some or all of the cost of flights or add-ons, including taxes and fees. Under the new program, they will continue to expire 24 months after being earned.

The new elite status system adds four tiers — Breezy 1, Breezy 2, Breezy 3 and Breezy Club — which can be reached based on spend. The first tier, Breezy 1, requires members to earn at least 15,000 Breeze points during the qualifying year. It features perks such as one confirmable Bundle Upgrade each year, a 25% BreezePoint earnings boost and free Wi-Fi.

At the higher tiers, members can choose one of three Breezy Select Benefits: additional Bundle Upgrades, bonus BreezePoints or a Buddy Discount, which functions like a companion coupon.

Bundle Upgrades can be applied anytime after booking and will be confirmed immediately. It was not immediately clear whether they will be applicable to any open premium seat.

BREEZE AIRWAYS

One highlight of the Buddy Discount is that it does not need to be assigned to a single designated travel companion, like the Southwest Companion Pass. Instead, it can be used for any additional passenger on the status holder's reservation.

"Part of what makes flying with Breeze so enjoyable is the freedom our Guests have to create their own adventure," Lukas Johnson, Breeze Airways' chief commercial officer, said in a statement. "When building Breezy Rewards, we wanted to create a program that would give our Members that same flexibility while still being inclusive and accessible so everyone can benefit."

Members with the airline's cobranded credit card, the Breeze Easy Visa Signature Credit Card, issued by Barclays U.S., may have access to additional benefits, a spokesperson for the airline said, although nothing had been finalized by the time of the broader announcement.

"Nicest" seats on Breeze Airways' Airbus A220. DAVID SLOTNICK/THE POINTS GUY

Breeze began flying in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with a model built around operating nonstop flights between smaller markets that do not otherwise have direct air connectivity. The airline initially launched using leased Embraer E190 and E195 jets but now operates its own fleet of brand-new Airbus A220 jets, which feature Wi-Fi and first-class seats. Breeze has phased out all of its E195s but still flies several E190s.

The airline has expanded rapidly since its launch, consistently adding new markets and routes. In 2024 alone, Breeze added 29 cities and 88 routes, the airline said.

