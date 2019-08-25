This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Earlier this year, it was announced that Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort Villages & Spa, a popular all-inclusive resort in Providenciales, was slated to close indefinitely in 2021. The impending closure was said to be the result of long-standing issues at the resort around a $60 million tax dispute.
The resort had allowed guests to make changes to their reservations or cancel their stay altogether. However, a representative from a PR firm hired by the resort contacted TPG on Saturday to confirm that the property is no longer slated to close, although no details were provided about what prompted this decision or if the tax situation has been resolved.
Instead, Beaches Turks & Caicos will continue to operate normally with one exception: The resort will close for scheduled improvements and renovations on September 3 and will reopen on October 14, 2019.
Beaches Turks & Caicos is one of the largest resorts on the island and had received numerous awards at the time the closure was initially announced.
With Beaches Turks & Caicos no longer slated to close, the 758-room hotel is accepting reservations through the end of 2022. The family-friendly all-inclusive packs a punch when it comes to activities for families, including the kids camp, land and water activities and an exclusive partnership with Sesame Street characters, all covered in the cost.
For more, read up on the six things to know before you go to Turks & Caicos. And if you do decide to book a stay, it’s still probably a good idea to at least use a credit card that has some level of built-in protections, just in case.
Featured image courtesy of Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort
