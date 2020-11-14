Check your mail: A slew of offers from Barclays could net you more than 65,000 bonus points
Credit card companies are rolling out the red carpet for consumers in the run-up to the critical holiday shopping season. We already reported that some lucky JetBlue Barclays cardholders can get more than 60,000 bonus points for everyday spending, but there are a ton more offers for just about every Barclays card. There’s a long list so be sure to see if your card is targeted.
AAdvantage Aviator cards
Ed Pizzarello at Pizza in Motion was the first to report he got a targeted offer on his AAdvantage Aviator Black World Elite Mastercard (which is no longer open for new applications). If you spend $1,000 you can get 10x AAdvantage points per dollar. Do the math. That’s 11,000 points per month.
Pizzarello told TPG, “American Airlines AAdvantage miles are valuable even if I’m not traveling right now. Since American doesn’t have a transfer partner like Chase or American Express, it can be hard to earn a lot of AAdvantage miles without flying. On top of that, earning 10 points per dollar is pretty much unprecedented.”
Mommy Points founder and TPG’s Director of Travel Content Summer Hull got an even more lucrative offer on her Barclaycard AAdvantage Aviator Red World Elite Mastercard.
Hull got offered 50,000 AAdvantage miles if she spends $3,000 on the card from Nov. 10, 2020, to Jan. 31, 2021. That’s a pretty great offer compared to many good sign-up bonuses. And she’s also eligible for 10 miles for every dollar she spends on her card until Jan. 31, 2021. That’s a potential haul of more than 64,000 AA miles.
AAdvantage Aviator Black World Elite Mastercard (which is no longer open for applications) is one of my favorite cards since all spending currently counts toward million miler status on AA. Since I’m not flying American Airlines at the moment, it gives me a little credit there.
Unfortunately, not everyone is targeted, but it’s worth checking your email to see if you are eligible. I didn’t get an email, and went as far as to check my Barclays account, but didn’t have any offers available.
Frequent Miler is reporting some cardholders are getting another bonus offer of an extra 3x points for spending at drugstores, grocery stores and restaurants for up to $1,000 per month through January (this one requires registration).
Barclays Arrival Plus mastercard
Just like the Aviator cards, the Barclays Arrival Plus Mastercard is offering some lucky cardholders up to 10,000 bonus points per $1,000 in spend per month for the next few months, and/or 50,000 additional points for spending $3,000.
Wyndham Rewards Visa
Just like the Aviator cards, the Barclays Wyndham Rewards Visa is offering some lucky cardholders up to 10,000 bonus points per $1,000 in spend per month for the next few months, and/or 50,000 additional points for spending $3,000.
Choice Privileges Visa
Just like the Aviator cards, the Barclays Choice Privileges Visa is offering some lucky cardholders up to 10,000 bonus points per $1,000 in spend per month for the next few months, and/or 50,000 additional points for spending $3,000.
Barclays Uber Visa
The Barclays Uber Visa is offering some lucky cardholders up to 10% back in Uber Cash per $1,000 in spend and/or $500 in Uber Cash after spending $3,000.
JetBlue cards
JetBlue is offering some customers “an additional 10 points for every $1 spent on purchases made from November 10, 2020, to January 31, 2021, up to 10,000 points.”
That’s in addition to the points you are already earning on your JetBlue cards. Some lucky cardholders are also being offered 50,000 TrueBlue points if they spend $3,000 on the card from Nov. 10, 2020, to Jan. 31, 2021.
Bottom line
These bonus offers are pretty much unheard of, and if you get targeted, most of them are definitely worth considering. In some cases, it’s like earning a sign-up bonus again.
Featured image by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images.
