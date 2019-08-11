This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Airlines cobranded cards have seen some recent devaluations across the board. Citi is cutting valuable travel insurance benefits later this year and Barclays recently announced negative changes to its Aviator credit cards. However, the AAdvantage Aviator Red World Elite Mastercard still has a lot to offer travelers.
Who Is This Card For?
Whether you are a loyal American Airlines customer or just a frequent flyer looking to diversify your points and miles portfolio, the AAdvantage Aviator Red has something for you. The card offers some nice perks when you fly American, including preferred boarding and your first checked bag free. For those who are more interested in stocking up on AAdvantage miles as part of a diverse points and miles strategy, the sign-up bonus and Flight Cents program can help with that.
If you’re flying American (or its partners) regularly, you may get more out of a high-tier card such as the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard® or the AAdvantage Aviator Silver World Elite Mastercard. Both come with higher annual fees, but more benefits for loyal American Airlines customers.
Sign-up Bonus
The Aviator Red is currently offering 60,000 AAdvantage bonus miles and an introductory companion certificate to new cardholders. The best part? There isn’t a minimum spend requirement. So as long as you pay the $99 annual fee and make one purchase (even as small as a pack of chewing gum) within the first 90 days of account opening, you’ll earn the bonus miles and the companion certificate.
TPG values AAdvantage miles at 1.4 cents a pop, so the mileage bonus alone is worth up to $840. If you’re savvy in how you use the companion certificate, the overall sign-up bonus could potentially be worth $1,200 or more. The companion certificate is good for one guest — just pay a $99 fare plus taxes and fees.
Earning
You’ll earn 2x miles on Amerian Airlines purchases with this card, which is pretty standard across cobranded airline credit cards. It doesn’t offer earning opportunities in other categories, but I seldom suggest using a cobranded airline card on everyday expenses anyway. Most of the time, transferable points cards will offer a better return.
Another way to accumulate points with the Aviator Red is through its Flight Cents program that launched in February 2019. You can elect to have your purchases rounded up to the nearest dollar, and then the money that is rounded up is used to purchase AAdvantage miles at a discounted rate. Typically, buying American miles is expensive (currently upwards of 5.05 cents per mile when you buy the lowest amount, 2,000 for $101 including taxes) unless you buy in serious bulk and take advantage of promotions. With the Flights Cents program, you’re essentially buying miles for 2 cents each, without having to buy 150,000 miles at a time.
Of course, buying miles at all generally isn’t ideal. It only really makes sense when you’re trying to top off your account balance in order to hit valuable redemptions like an international business/first class award. If you fit that bill, however, the Flight Cents program can help you out.
Redeeming
You’re getting the most out of your miles when you redeem them for award flights, specifically premium cabin partner bookings. However, that isn’t the only way to get serious value out of your AAdvantage miles.
The 60,000-mile bonus alone is enough for a one-way MileSAAver flight to Asian Region 1 in business. Budget travelers can find domestic MileSAAver flights under 500 miles as low as 7,500 one-way (not including reduced mileage awards or economy web specials), so you could stretch that sign-up bonus out to four round-trip tickets.
Keep in mind that American Airlines is also part of the Oneworld alliance, which means you can use your AAdvantage miles to book excellent award flights pretty much anywhere in the world. This is one of the reasons why it’s important to have a diverse points and miles portfolio (and cobranded airlines cards that can help you stock up miles), even if American Airlines isn’t your favorite US carrier.
Perks
You’ll get some nice perks when you fly American.
Anniversary Companion Certificate – Each year, you can earn a companion certificate ($99 fare plus taxes and fees) after you spend at least $20,000 on your card.
In-flight Wi-Fi Credits – You’ll get up to $25 in statement credits annually for inflight Wi-Fi purchases.
In-flight Savings – Receive a 25% discount in the form of a statement credit for inflight food and beverages purchases.
First Checked Bag Free – You and up to four traveling companions will get your first checked bags free when flying domestic itineraries.
Preferred Boarding – You’ll be allowed to board after Priority and before the rest of economy (which means you won’t have to worry about overhead bin space on those smaller flights).
Travel Protections – Receive travel accident insurance, auto rental collision damage waiver, baggage delay insurance, 24/7 travel assistance services, trip cancellation and interruption coverage and more. Now that Citi is cutting these benefits across its cards (including the Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard), these protections are even more value.
Which Cards Compete With the Aviator Red?
The most direct competitor to the Aviator Red is the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard®. The two cards are similar, both offering 2x miles on American Airlines purchases and similar perks such as first checked bags free and preferred boarding. Both cards charge a $99 annual fee, though Citi waives that fee the first year. The Citi /AAdvantage Platinum Select does earn additional rewards at restaurants and gas stations, but the Aviator Red comes with better travel protections and the ability to earn a companion pass. Plus, the Aviator Red has a much more attractive sign-up bonus.
For those who are looking to get a bit more out of their cobranded AAdvantage card, both Citi and Barclays offer more premium card options.
The Barclays AAdvantage Aviator Silver World Elite Mastercard isn’t currently open to applications, but you can request an upgrade from the Aviator Red. It comes with a $199 annual fee, but additional perks like the ability to earn up to two companion certificates in a year and EQMs/EQDs (when you hit certain spending requirements throughout the year). The Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard is a top-tier card that charges a $450 annual fee. You’ll receive full Admirals Club membership (which makes up for the annual fee alone when you take full advantage of it), plus perks like priority check-in and boarding, Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credit (up to $100) and the ability to earn up to 10,000 EQMs each year.
Bottom Line
With a low annual fee and an extremely generous sign-up bonus, the Aviator Red doesn’t have to be your primary spending card in order to be worth it. The sign-up bonus alone makes this card a serious contender, in my opinion. For those who do fly American often, it also offers some nice perks that help enhance your flight experience.
You don’t have to be a loyal American Airlines customer to take advantage of this offer. It’s always advisable to keep a points/miles balance with multiple loyalty programs so you can take advantage of deals and discounts when they come up, no matter the airline. The Aviator Red comes with an easy way to rack up some points without requiring thousands of dollars in spending on the front end.
