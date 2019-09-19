This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Select Barclays holders will soon lose their extended warranty and price protection benefits starting on Nov. 1, 2019.
The price protection benefit is currently only available on the Barclaycard Arrival Plus World Elite Mastercard and Uber cards, however the extended warranty benefit is currently available on a number of cards across the World Elite™ Mastercard® portfolio and likely others. Doctor of Credit reports that card holders in which this affects are seeing notices of the change on their recent statements, so be sure to take a closer look at your statement to see if one of your cards is affected.
This news comes a few months after Citi announced that it would be cutting a majority of its travel and purchase benefits on almost all of its cards starting Sept. 22, which is just around the corner.
If this is a benefit you value and use, consider looking at other cards still offer price protection and extended warranties. If you already have one of these cards, we recommend using them on big purchases where a price drop could save you big money and an extended warranty is an extra comfort.
(Featured photo courtesy of Eric Helgas/The Points Guy)
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.