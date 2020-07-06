Mexico’s Baja and Puerto Vallarta to reopen: Here’s what you need to know
Two of Mexico’s most popular vacation destinations have reopened for tourism. Here’s what you need to know about visiting Puerto Vallarta and Baja California Sur.
In This Post
What to expect
The U.S.-Mexico land and sea border remains closed for non-essential travel through July 21. However, travelers are allowed to enter by air, provided they meet travel requirements.
The city of Puerto Vallarta in the Mexican state of Jalisco has been under total quarantine since early March. Since then, Puerto Vallarta has undergone a multi-phase reopening process that adhered to local and international protocols.
The Mexican state of Baja California Sur is home to several tourist destinations including Cabo San Lucas, capital city La Paz, and Loreto.
Puerto Vallarta:
Puerto Vallarta is implementing strict sanitation and hygiene protocols throughout the city, including in hotels, public transportation, and public spaces.
Restaurants must keep all patrons and their tables at a safe physical distance, while establishments must place disinfectant mats at entrances. There will also be antibacterial hand sanitizer distributed throughout public spaces. Travelers should also anticipate temperature checks from local officials.
The Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR) implemented rigorous safety protocols that earned the airport a “Safe Travels” stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). (The state of Jalisco also earned a separate “Safe Travels” stamp from the WTTC.)
PVR airport employees are practicing social distancing, and airport entrances and exits are loaded with disinfectant mats, while thermal cameras within the immigration zone are tracking travelers for elevated temperatures.
All residents and visitors are asked to maintain social distancing practices when outdoors, and wear face masks when social distancing is not possible. Stores, public roads, and businesses are allowed to operate at 50 percent of capacity. Select businesses that do not generate crowds and adhere to social distancing guidelines are permitted to open.
Puerto Vallarta’s Malecon waterfront promenade is still undergoing phased reopening, with limited access to restaurants and shops. Bars remain closed for the time being.
Baja:
La Paz-area hotels and restaurants may now operate at up to 30% capacity, golf courses and sportfishing operators may resume service and designated beaches may open with limited capacity.
Social distancing, face mask requirements, and strict safety and hygiene protocols remain in place.
Additionally, establishments must adhere to a countrywide mandate on safety and sanitation practices.
La Paz, the capital city of the Mexican state of Baja California Sur, also holds the WTTC “Safe Travels” stamp of global safety, which indicates destinations that meet the WTTC’s global standard for health and hygiene protocols.
However, the state recently closed Baja California Sur beaches again, following a 128% spike in new coronavirus cases after a soft reopening — the region’s highest COVID-19 rate thus far. The only exception is Los Cabos, where beaches remain open.
How to get there and where to stay
Airlines
Puerto Vallarta:
A number of airlines have resumed flights into PVR, including:
US airlines
- Alaska Airlines — two daily flights from Los Angeles; one weekly flight every Saturday from San Francisco.
- American Airlines — two daily flights from Dallas beginning July 7; one daily flight from Los Angeles; and one daily flight from Phoenix.
- Delta Airlines — one daily flight from Los Angeles
- United Airlines — one daily flight between Houston
Mexican airlines
- Aeromar — Two weekly flights from Puebla; three weekly flights from Guadalajara
- Aeroméxico — one daily flight from Mexico City
- Interjet — 2 weekly flights between Mexico City
- TAR Aerolíneas — three weekly flights from Aguascalientes; three weekly flights from Guadalajara
- VivaAerobus — beginning July 13: three weekly flights from Guadalajara; two weekly flights from México City; three weekly flights from Monterrey
- Volaris — one daily flight from México City except on Saturday; one daily flight from Tijuana.
Flights average $250 round trip from Los Angeles for all dates between July through September, on all four U.S. airlines.
Baja:
The best airport for accessing Baja California Sur is the Los Cabos International Airport (SJD). Prices into SJD are comparable to flight prices into Puerto Vallarta: $250 round trip from Los Angeles for almost all dates between July and September.
Hotels
Puerto Vallarta:
Puerto Vallarta has opened more than 45 hotels to incoming travelers at a maximum of 30% occupancy with modified access to on-site restaurants, pools and beaches. Additional hotels will open for the summer sometime in the month of July, with the remaining properties reopening toward the end of the year.
The Puerto Vallarta hotels that are currently operating under COVID-19 protocols include:
- Velas Vallarta
- Garza Blanca
- Crown Paradise Club Puerto Vallarta
- Flamingo Vallarta Hotel & Marina
- Villa Mercedes
- Blue Chairs
- Emperador
- Container Inn
- Villa del Mar
- Villa del Palmar
- Mousai
- Pelicanos Club
- Pelicanos Grand
- Hotel Rosita
- Las Palmas by the Sea
- Almar Resort
- Fiesta Inn La isla
- Sheraton
- City Express
- Friendly
- Mío
- Holiday Inn Express
- Comfort Inn
- The One
- Crown Paradise Golden Hotel
- Mar Sereno
- Posada de Roger
- Hotel Eloisa
- Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta
- Vamar Vallarta
- Grand Fiesta Americana
- Costa Club
- Marriott — Category 5
- Westin
- Costa Sur
- San Marino
- Krystal
- Buenaventura Grand
- Villa Premiere
- Sunscape Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa
- Playa Los Arcos
- Hacienda Buenaventura
- Las Alamandas Resort
- Secrets Vallarta Bay Puerto Vallarta
- Now Amber Puerto Vallarta
- El Pescador
- Meliá
- Hilton
The Hilton Puerto Vallarta all-inclusive resort is available in late July for $246 per night in cash, or 55,000 Hilton Honors points per night.
The Category 5 Marriott Puerto Vallarta costs $98 per night in late July, or 35,000 points per night.
Baja:
Currently opened hotels include the Costa Baja Resort (rates from $100/night), Seven Crown Hotel (from $135/night) and Marine Waterfront Hotel (from $70/night).
Baja hotels are allowed to open pools, tennis, golf and other activities offered on property, but group tours are not yet allowed to resume operations.
Featured photo by Getty Images.
