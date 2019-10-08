British Airways’ first retrofitted 777 with Club Suite to fly to NYC Wednesday
British Airways’ new Club Suite business clss is heading to New York. As of Wednesday, Oct. 9, the airline will begin flying its first retrofitted Boeing 777 aircraft with the new Club Suite between London Heathrow (LHR) and New York (JFK).
The aircraft will continue to fly the route on a daily basis through the rest of the winter season — through March 2020. It is set to operate on the following schedule:
- BA173 London (LHR) 11:20 a.m. Departure ⇒ New York (JFK) 2:05 p.m. Arrival
- BA112 New York (JFK) 6:30 p.m. Departure ⇒ London (LHR) 6:30 a.m. (+1) Arrival
As of time of writing, there is no Club Suite availability on the first day of service. On October 12, there is Club Suite availability on the JFK-LHR leg for 60,000 Avios plus $629. The flights are currently loaded on BA’s site, and the Club Suite seat map is showing on the appropriate flights. You can tell it’s the updated Club Suite product because the cabin is arranged in a 1-2-1 configuration with a total of 44 seats.
The first retrofitted 777 is reentering service earlier than expected. When BA first unveiled its plans to retrofit its 777s with the new Club Suite business class, the carrier said the first flight would depart on Oct. 27.
A BA spokesperson told TPG that once more 777s are retrofitted with the new product, they will also enter transatlantic service to JFK.
The Club Suite was first unveiled on British Airways’ new Airbus A350 aircraft. TPG UK Director of Content Nicky Kelvin flew the inaugural long-haul flight from London (LHR) to Dubai (DXB) in September and found the new hard product to be great, with plenty of storage.
Elsewhere on the retrofitted 777, you can expect to find the same first-class hard product, though with the updated soft product. In World Traveller Plus (BA’s premium economy), it’s the updated product — the same as is featured on BA’s A350. Finally, the World Traveller (BA’s economy) hard product is the same as on the A350, with the latest seat.
Featured photo by Nicky Kelvin/The Points Guy.
