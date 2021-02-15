Great news: British Airways extending Companion Voucher expiration by an additional 6 months
British Airways has extended the expiration dates of all valid Companion Vouchers and Gold Upgrade Vouchers yet again. This time around, BA has extended the vouchers by an additional six months as passengers delay travel due to the continued coronavirus pandemic. The airline confirmed to TPG that all Companion Vouchers and Gold Upgrade Vouchers with an expiration date before Dec. 31, 2021, have been extended by a further six months.
Executive Club customers can check their accounts where the expiration date for all valid Companion Vouchers and Gold Upgrade Vouchers will be changed to a date six calendar months later, allowing passengers with no immediate travel plans more time to use them.
If you have not yet earned your annual Companion Voucher, but do so before Dec. 31, 2021, your new Voucher will also have an additional six months added to its expiration date.
This is also great news for anyone who has a British Airways Visa Signature® Card — Travel Together Tickets are included in this extension.
You can earn a Travel Together Ticket by spending $30,000 each year, but right now you can earn two in your first year through the card’s current sign-up bonus. New cardmembers can earn 50,000 miles after spending $3,000 in the first three months of account opening, plus a Travel Together Ticket after spending $20,000 within the first year of account opening. Typically, you have 24 months to use these companion vouchers, but this extension will give you a total of 30 months (two and a half years) to take advantage of your Travel Together Tickets from the time you earned them.
If you wish to cancel an existing Companion Voucher booking given the new, extended expiration date, you can do this online in your Executive Club account. You will receive the Voucher, Avios and most fees, charges and taxes back when you cancel, to use at a later date.
Remember, you must book and travel before the expiration date of your Companion Voucher.
Monday’s announcement marks the third time that British Airways has extended its Companion Vouchers. It first extended them in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, followed by a six-month extension in October 2020.
Ultimately, it’s great to see British Airways continue to extend its valuable perks, given the ongoing lockdown and travel restrictions in the U.K., rendering travel illegal. At this time, it remains unclear if the airline will also extend status for members, though it is likely.
Featured image by Ben Smithson / The Points Guy
