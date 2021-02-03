Check out these new offers on the British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus cards
People may not be traveling all that much right now, but this is still a great time to start planning the dream getaway you’ll take as soon as travel is once again fully safe and accessible. And what better way to get a jump on an amazing redemption than taking advantage of sign-up bonuses across travel credit cards?
Chase is now offering increased earning rates across its three cobranded airline cards that earn Avios: the British Airways Visa Signature® Card, Aer Lingus Visa Signature® Card and Iberia Visa Signature® Card. Starting Feb. 3, 2021, new cardholders will earn 5x Avios on all British Airways, Aer Lingus and Iberia flights within the first 12 months from account opening (3x after), 3x on all hotel stays booked directly with the hotel within the first 12 months from account opening (2x after) and 1x on all other purchases.
Additionally, the British Airways Visa Signature Card now has a new sign-up bonus: Earn 50,000 bonus Avios after spending $3,000 in the first three months with the card, plus you’ll earn a Travel Together Ticket after you spend $20,000 total within the first year of account opening. This could be of interest especially for those who would like to get their hands on two Travel Together tickets in the first year.
All three cards boast similar benefits. Here’s a quick look at each:
British Airways Visa Signature® card
Annual fee: $95
Sign-up bonus: New cardholders will earn 50,000 bonus Avios after spending $3,000 in the first three months with the card, plus you’ll earn a Travel Together Ticket after you spend $20,000 total within the first year of account opening
Earning rate: Earn 5x Avios on all British Airways, Aer Lingus and Iberia flights within the first 12 months from account opening (3x after), 3x on all hotel stays booked directly within the first 12 months from account opening (2x after) and 1x on all other purchases
Other benefits:
- 10% off British Airways flights starting in the U.S. (must book through the site provided in your welcome materials)
- Get $100 statement credits ($200 for business and first-class seats) up to three times a year when you book a reward flight to London on British Airways and pay for your taxes and fees with your card
- Earn a Travel Together Ticket when you spend $30,000 in a calendar year (meaning you could earn two in your first year of cardmembership)
Aer Lingus Visa Signature® card
Annual fee: $95
Sign-up bonus: New cardholders will earn 50,000 bonus Avios after spending $3,000 in the first three months with the card, plus you’ll earn an additional 50,000 Avios after you spend $20,000 total within the first year of account opening
Earning rate: Earn 5x Avios on all British Airways, Aer Lingus and Iberia flights within the first 12 months from account opening (3x after), 3x on all hotel stays booked directly within the first 12 months from account opening (2x after) and 1x on all other purchases
Other benefits:
- Earn a companion ticket when you spend $30,000 in a calendar year (although it’s only valid on ticket between the U.S. and Ireland)
- Priority boarding on Aer Lingus flights between the U.S. and Ireland
Iberia Visa Signature® card
Annual fee: $95
Sign-up bonus: New cardholders will earn 50,000 bonus Avios after spending $3,000 in the first three months with the card, plus you’ll earn an additional 50,000 Avios after you spend $20,000 total within the first year of account opening
Earning rate: Earn 5x Avios on all British Airways, Aer Lingus and Iberia flights within the first 12 months from account opening (3x after), 3x on all hotel stays booked directly within the first 12 months from account opening (2x after) and 1x on all other purchases
Other benefits:
- 10% off Iberia flights booked through Iberia.com/Chase10 with your card
- Earn a discount voucher of $1,000 to use toward two tickets on the same flight each year you spend $30,000 on purchases on your Iberia Visa card.
Are these offers worth it?
First, let’s talk about the new British Airways sign-up bonus. Previously, all three credit cards earned up to 100,000 Avios: earn 50,000 Avios after spending $3,000 in the first three months, then earn an additional 50,000 after spending $20,000 in the first year. While both the Aer Lingus and Iberia cards still have this bonus, the British Airways card has switched to offer a Travel Together Ticket rather than the additional 50k Avios. Which is more valuable? Well, it depends on what you would get more valuable usage with — an extra 50k Avios or what is essentially a companion fare ticket.
TPG values Avios at 1.5 cents each, meaning that the extra 50k you would have earned with the previous offer is worth $750. A Travel Together Ticket could be worth more than 50,000 Avios depending on what flight you use it on, but it could also be worth less (or nothing at all if you don’t use it).
A Travel Together Ticket can be used on award bookings in any cabin — you’ll just pay the taxes and fees associated with your companion’s flight. Of course, keep in mind that British Airways is known for tacking on some pretty high fees on premium cabin award flights (which are the flights your Travel Together Ticket would be most valuable), but there are ways to lessen them if you’re a savvy booker.
The heightened earning rates on flights and hotel stays across all three cards are a solid improvement, but that benefit is only temporary. So if you aren’t planning many flights on these airlines or hotel stays in the coming year, the increased earnings may not help you much.
Overall, these offers isn’t an obvious improvement for all travelers over the last offer. But it still has the potential to be valuable for anyone who typically flies with British Airways, Iberia or Aer Lingus and can lean into earning and using the companion award ticket (if you apply for the British Airways card).
Bottom line
If you’re not someone who typically flies with any of these airlines, these offers alone aren’t enough to make any of the cards worth it. However, those who do travel often on Avios-earning airlines could find value in these low-cost cards from Chase.
Keep in mind that these cards are subject to Chase’s 5/24 rule, which means if you’ve applied for five or more cards in the past 24 months, you almost certainly won’t be approved. Additionally, an application for one of these cards will count toward your 5/24 slots. So make sure that applying for one of these offers won’t preclude you from applying for other high-value Chase cards in the near future.
It all comes down to what trips you’re planning to take over the next two years. If those trips include flights to popular routes with these airlines, banking some Avios while earning a Travel Together Ticket could be a solid jumpstart to an amazing redemption with the British Airways Visa Signature Card. And if earning 100k Avios is more your speed, the other two cards still have that bonus option while offering the temporary increased categories.
Featured image by Fasttailwind/Shutterstock.
