The coolest Away luggage colors of the year are out now
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
‘Tis the season for Away to release its coolest limited-edition edition shades yet.
You know all about the Away luggage line. You know about the optional removable battery that can charge your devices on the go, the almost-indestructible polycarbonate shell and how new card holders can get a $100 statement credit on an Away purchase with the new American Express® Green Card (through Jan. 15, 2020). You probably even know the bags come in kid-sizes. So if you know all this already — why yet another post about Away?
Short version: This is the time of year when Away routinely releases its coolest limited-edition color collections of the year. In 2018, it was Away’s Northern Lights-inspired collection that caught our attention — and even found its way under my own tree.
This year, Away is dropping a “Luminous” line with limited-edition suitcases in shimmery jewel tones, some of which I’m willing to bet will sell out fast. You can take a peek at Away’s website and decide if Jade, Jewel Blue, Moonstone, Amethyst, Amber or Mirror are calling your name. These shiny shades are all available in the standard Carry-On size, the Bigger Carry-On, the Medium suitcase and the Large.
Mirror, Amethyst and Moonstone are all especially tempting to me, but the bad news is these limited-edition colors cost more than the standard line-up ($50 more in most cases, and a whopping $150 more for the silvery Mirror-colored suitcase). More bad news for fans of the distinct mirror-like finish? You can’t purchase this suitcase with an ejectable battery. But gosh, it does look nice on the outside!
If you’re still bummed about missing last year’s Northern Lights collection, take a look at the Everywhere Bag in limited-edition Winter Night-colored leather. Like the suitcases, the Everywhere Bags are also available in new jewel-tone hues. Consider the Garnet Sateen in water-resistant nylon or the smooth topaz leather.
Travelers can also shop garnet, topaz, and Winter Night-colored leather passport covers and jewelry boxes.
OK, I’m stepping away from the keyboard before I accidentally order anything, but if you’re truly in the market for a new Away bag, I’ll cheer you on from the sidelines. (And if you want to order an extra, I’m a size Carry-On in Mirror.)
WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points + $100 Away statement credit (through 1/15/2020) Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits towards any eligible purchase made directly with Away in your first 3 months. Offer ends 1/15/2020.
- Plus, earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
- Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits per year on your LoungeBuddy purchases. Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network — no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $150 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.