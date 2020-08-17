Fly with Star Alliance? You can now use fewer miles with latest Citi transfer bonus
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Citi is a TPG advertising partner.
In recent years, Avianca LifeMiles has seen a huge rise in popularity.
With miles transferable from several major credit cards, LifeMiles is a now-lucrative program from which to redeem Star Alliance flights. And part of the reason why it has made it to the mainstream is just how valuable LifeMiles can be. In fact, the Bogota, Colombia-based program has some of the most attractive redemption rates for Star Alliance awards.
Currently, you can transfer Citi ThankYou points to Avianca LifeMiles and receive a 25% bonus on the transfer. Here are all the details.
For more TPG news and tips delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Citi ThankYou to Avianca bonus
Normally, Citi ThankYou points transfer to Avianca LifeMiles at a ratio of 1:1 (with transfers in increments of 1,000 points). TPG pegs the cost of a single ThankYou point at 1.7 cents each, equaling the valuation of one Avianca LifeMile.
From Aug. 17 to Sept. 18, 2020, you can now get a 25% bonus on that transfer from Citi. In other words, 1,000 ThankYou points will net 1,250 LifeMiles. There are several things to note about this bonus that may be slightly different from other transfer bonus promotions.
Related: The best Citi cards of 2020
The details
First, the bonus won’t be reflected on the Citi ThankYou website. Since this bonus is a promotion directly from LifeMiles, you’ll see the 25% bonus as a separate line item and transaction in your LifeMiles account.
Also, there is no limit to how many points you can transfer, and even better, there is no registration required.
Finally, LifeMiles often runs award sales that require mileage for select flights and destinations. That means you’ll have the opportunity to double-dip. However, it’s typically not advised to transfer miles speculatively without a specific redemption in mind.
Redeeming LifeMiles
There are many great ways to utilize the program and in fact, we have a full guide to LifeMiles. With no fuel surcharges and competitive mileage requirements, it’s no surprise that LifeMiles has become a popular program. Here are a few sweet spots to pique your interest:
- Short-haul United Airlines tickets start at just 6,500 miles
- A one-way, business-class ticket from the U.S. to Europe is 63,000 miles
- A one-way, Lufthansa first-class ticket from the U.S. to Europe is 87,000 miles
- A one-way, ANA first-class ticket from the U.S. to Japan is 90,000 miles
Keep in mind that with this promotion, you won’t need to transfer those full amounts from Citi, since you’ll take home a 25% bonus. Instead, divide the price of your award by 1.25 to calculate the “effective” number of Citi points. Then, round to the nearest 1,000-point increment.
As an example, if you plan to book a Lufthansa first-class flight, you’ll need 87,500 miles. Here’s the calculation:
- 87,000 ÷ 1.25 = 69,600 points
When you round up, you’ll get 70,000 Citi points. With the bonus, you’ll wind up with 87,500 miles — enough to book the flight and have 500 miles leftover.
I’ve been able to take advantage of the last two awards listed to fly Lufthansa and ANA first, both of which were incredibly memorable flights.
View this post on Instagram
Finally taking some time to prop my feet up and go through some of last year’s travels. Let’s throw it back to this first class flight in Sept 2019. Can you guess the airline, plane, and seat number?
A post shared by Chris Dong (@thechrisflyer) on
Related: Review of ANA first class from Washington to Tokyo
Should I be concerned about Avianca’s bankruptcy?
You should be aware that Avianca filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. earlier this year. The airline can continue to operate during its bankruptcy, but the future of the company is still uncertain.
With that said, LifeMiles operates as a separate entity from Avianca, so there’s a high likelihood that your miles would be safe regardless. Your redemption options, however, could be limited if the airline goes insolvent.
For the short-term, it’s business as usual for earning and redeeming LifeMiles. However, this also shines a light on how you may want to reconsider a speculative transfer.
Related: What you can do when your airline goes belly up
Other ways to earn LifeMiles
LifeMiles is not only a transfer partner of Citi ThankYou Rewards. Here’s a full list of transferable points/miles programs that partner with Avianca:
- Citi ThankYou Rewards (1:1 ratio, instant transfer time)
- American Express Membership Rewards (1:1 ratio, instant transfer time)
- Capital One Rewards (2:1.5 ratio, instant transfer time)
- Marriott Bonvoy (3:1 ratio with a 5,000-mile bonus for every 60,000 points transferred, under 24 hour transfer time)
Also, LifeMiles often has sales to buy miles, so it is worth keeping an eye out for promotions. Be aware that LifeMiles usually expire 12 months after the most recent mileage accrual.
Other transactions, including redemption transactions, don’t extend the validity of the miles. However, earning miles from a cobranded LifeMiles credit card or having Avianca elite status will extend the validity of miles by 24 months.
There’s also the Avianca Vuela Visa® Card is currently offering a 40,000-mile bonus after your first purchase in the first 90 days of account opening and the Avianca Vida Visa® Card is currently offering a 20,000-mile bonus after your first purchase in the first 90 days of account opening.
Featured photo by Zach Honig/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.