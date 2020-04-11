How one family is crafting kid-friendly AvGeek adventures at home
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
TPG asked what life was like when normal scheduling grinds to a halt, and rounded up some suggestions for other activities for kids — all about airports, airplanes and going places when you can’t go anywhere yet.
Watch: Flight Review: New Singapore A380 Suite with The Points Guy
Oliver’s own toy collection includes aircraft models with the liveries of Southwest, Jet Blue, Delta and American, as well as Air Force One and a fighter jet. His most recent arrivals are the paper airplanes he crafts every afternoon with his dad. The planes take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour to assemble, according to Dave. After reading about the history of the planes they make, each one is tied to a string to soar on the ceiling of Oliver’s bedroom.
While your family is temporarily grounded, here are some TPG travel- and aviation-themed suggestions for your crew at home:
Books about planes, airports and places to go
- Rosie Revere Engineer
- Ultimate Book of Airplanes and Airports
- How Airports Work
- The Lonely Planet Kids Travel Book
- Richard Scarry’s A Day at the Airport
Games and puzzles
Don’t forget: You can also check out a virtual tour of the Air and Space Museum in Washington D.C.!
Feature image by Keith Brofsky / Getty Images
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.