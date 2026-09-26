Avelo Airlines has big plans for the Dallas area's newest airport, McKinney National Airport (DTX).

While the first flights at DTX do not take off until November, the Houston-based discounter is already adding four more routes — including one new destination — to its roster there.

Avelo's four new routes are:

DTX to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL): four-times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Dec. 16.

DTX to Denver International Airport (DEN): four-times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays starting Dec. 16

DTX to Nashville International Airport (BNA): twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays starting Dec. 17

DTX to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY): twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays starting Dec. 17

Denver is a new destination for Avelo.

DTX is the Dallas area's third commercial airport after the giant Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Dallas Love Field (DAL). The airport, which has never offered regularly scheduled passenger service, is in the far northeast corner of the massive and rapidly growing metropolitan area. It is roughly 35 miles from both DFW and DAL, which are hubs for American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, respectively.

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The Federal Aviation Administration issued a commercial operating certificate, a necessary prerequisite to air service, to DTX on Sept. 26.

The first flights from DTX are scheduled to begin Nov. 11 on Avelo with nonstops to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) near Fort Myers, Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Tampa International Airport (TPA).

Avelo will base three Boeing 737-800s with 186 seats each at DTX by December.

No other airlines have announced plans to serve DTX.

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