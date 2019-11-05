Are authorized users covered by credit card travel insurance?
Reader Questions are answered twice a week by TPG Senior Points & Miles Contributor Ethan Steinberg.
I generally divide my credit card perks into two categories: those like annual statement credits or lounge access that I actively try and use to enhance my travel experience and those like travel insurance and purchase protection that I hope to never need, but appreciate being able to count on when I do. TPG reader Adam wants to know who exactly is covered by his card’s travel insurance policy …
If I add an authorized user on my Chase Sapphire Reserve, will they be covered by the same travel insurance policy that I am?TPG READER ADAM
This is a great question for two reasons. First of all, adding authorized users on your credit card can be a great way to share some of your card benefits with them at a lower cost (though the Chase Sapphire Reserve® does charge $75 per authorized user). Adding authorized users is also a great way to help your friends or family members build credit, though remember that you’ll ultimately be responsible for any purchases they make on the card.
The second reason I like this question is because it’s important to understand the terms of your insurance coverage before you need to use it, so you don’t make any hasty and expensive mistakes based on incomplete information. As a reminder, the Chase Sapphire Reserve offers the following travel insurance benefits:
- Trip cancellation/trip interruption insurance
- Trip delay reimbursement
- Baggage delay insurance
- Lost luggage reimbursement
The exact coverage requirements differ slightly for each policy, but taking the trip cancellation and interruption insurance as an example, here are the covered parties according to Chase’s website:
Now there’s no differentiation here between primary cardholders and authorized users, so I called Chase and spoke to a benefits administrator to confirm. Good news Adam, not only are authorized users covered, but in this case their immediate family members would be as well. “Cardholder” doesn’t just mean the primary account holder, it means any user who’s name is embossed on the Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card.
Here are the covered parties for the trip delay reimbursement:
If you add an authorized user outside of your own family, they would receive coverage for their spouse or domestic partner and dependent children under the age of 22, giving them access to some of the most valuable benefits on the Sapphire Reserve at a fraction of the cost.
Bottom line
Some people balk at paying the $75 a year fee to add authorized users on the Sapphire Reserve, but when you think about the fact that they earn full travel insurance coverage as if they were the primary cardholders, this becomes a much better value proposition. This benefit has saved me hundreds of dollars over the years, and Chase is known to offer some of the most comprehensive and generous coverage in the industry on its Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card and Reserve cards.
