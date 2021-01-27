Tokyo-based ANA reduces US flight availability through fall 2021
This time last year, the future seemed bright for Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA). Tokyo was set to host the Olympics in the summer of 2020, promising a big boost in business. And the city’s Star Alliance carrier had just rolled out fantastic new business and first-class products, adding even more appeal to an already top-notch transpacific experience.
Then COVID-19 hit, the Olympics were postponed and Japan closed its borders to visitors from many countries. Like all global airlines, ANA responded quickly, reducing flights to destinations around the world.
Now, although the ongoing vaccine rollout has travelers feeling optimistic, ANA is expecting the drop in demand to continue for some time, with the airline adjusting its domestic and international schedules into the fall.
Notably, these rollbacks impact summer 2021 as well. While the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had previously announced new dates, with opening ceremony scheduled for July 23, it’s unclear if the games will proceed as scheduled, or if spectators will be permitted to attend.
So far, the four U.S. routes below have been impacted, though ANA is continuing to offer some service to New York (JFK), Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO); the only city to lose out entirely is San Jose, California (SJC).
While most Americans remain unable to visit Japan, there are still plenty of nonstop flight options for travelers with permission to enter the country, including a handful of regular flights from the western U.S.:
And a number of options from elsewhere in the country, too:
ANA is trimming its schedule to Asia, Europe and the South Pacific as well. Note that this schedule isn’t final. The airline says that depending on how immigration policies evolve, “ANA will continue to review and adjust its flight schedule and increase or reduce the frequency of flights accordingly.”
Additionally, the carrier suggested that more of its long-haul flights may be operated by the 787 Dreamliner, as the carrier has accelerated some Boeing 777 retirements — presumably aircraft that recently received business and first-class updates will continue to fly.
