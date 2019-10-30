ANA’s new first and business class suites arrives to New York in November
Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways will launch its revamped Boeing 777-300ER on the Tokyo-New York route starting Nov. 8, 2019. According to the airline, the first flight from Tokyo will be NH110 Tokyo (HND) – New York (JFK) while the first out of New York will be NH9 New York – Tokyo (NRT).
ANA made waves earlier this summer when it launched new business and first-class products, called “The Room” and “The Suite.” In The Room business class, you can expect alternating front-facing and rear-facing wide seats with a closing door to make it into a suite. The Suite features a fully enclosed suite with a 43-inch monitor with a 4K display. Both products have fully enclosed doors.
It’s a much-needed improvement from the previous 777 product, which featured the impeccable service ANA is known, for but was severely lacking with an out-of-date entertainment system and old seat. ANA’s first class was criticized for window seats that obscured most of the window views.
The first retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER with the updated premium cabin products already serves the Tokyo (HND) to London (LHR) route. That was first introduced on Aug. 2 on flights NH211 and NH212. ANA said it planned to bring the redesigned Boeing 777-300ER to the Tokyo/Haneda-Frankfurt in the winter schedule.
One-way flights from New York to Tokyo with ANA will cost you 80,000 United miles in business class or 110,000 United miles one-way in first class. Keep in mind that some of the other Star Alliance programs may offer you better value, such as Avianca’s LifeMiles. You could also use Virgin Atlantic Flying Club, which starts at just 90,000 miles for a first-class round-trip ticket from Honolulu (HNL) to Japan or 110,000 miles from the contiguous states.
Featured image courtesy of ANA
