Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways is set to fly its brand new business- and first-class products to both New York and Frankfurt. On Wednesday, ANA announced the two routes would get its new premium products. They were originally unveiled in July and look to be a huge improvement over the carrier’s existing products — called “The Room” and “The Suite” for business and first, respectively.
Beginning in winter 2019, ANA will deploy a retrofitted 777 with the new products on the Tokyo (HND/NRT) to New York (JFK) route, followed by the carrier’s route between Tokyo (HND) and Frankfurt (FRA).
In The Room business class, you can expect alternating front-facing and rear-facing wide seats with a closing door to make it into a suite. ANA says that the seats are twice as wide as the current business-class product.
Meanwhile in The Suite, passengers can also expect a suite experience, with ANA having worked out some of the flaws — such as obscured window views — that travelers noticed in the previous version of the cabin. There will be a 43-inch monitor with 4K display.
Notable, both The Room and The Suite are suite products with fully closing doors.
You can watch a video of all of the cabins here:
The first retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER with the updated premium cabin products is already serving the Tokyo (HND) to London (LHR) route. The product was first introduced on Aug. 2 on flights NH211 and NH212.
We don’t know the first dates that the retrofitted ANA 777 will take flight for both New York and Frankfurt, though we do know that the New York route will get the product beginning in winter 2019.
The updated cabin will be a huge update for ANA and New York-based flyers on the route to Tokyo. One-way flights from New York to Tokyo with ANA will cost you 80,000 United miles in business class or 110,000 United miles one-way in first class. Keep in mind that some of the other Star Alliance programs may offer you better value, such as Avianca’s LifeMiles
