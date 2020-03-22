Amtrak suspends Acela service, scales back network in response to coronavirus
Amtrak announced this weekend that it would temporarily suspend Acela service on the Northeast Corridor between Boston and Washington, citing a significant reduction in demand for service as a result of coronavirus.
Only slower, Northeast Regional trains will continue operating on the popular route for business travelers, and even those will only cover about 40% of the usual schedule, according to the railroad.
A number of other routes will also have service reduced or suspended. Those changes include the railroad temporarily stopping all service to Canada.
Amtrak suspended nonstop Acela service between New York and Washington in a previously-announced service cut, and also said it would scale back some onboard services, including closing the café car on some trains.
Featured photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images.
