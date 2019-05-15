Have You Received Your Metal Bonvoy Brilliant Card Yet?
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
If you signed up for the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card in the last few months, perhaps locking in the 100,000-point welcome bonus while it was still available*, you may have been momentarily confused to receive an SPG Luxury Amex card in the mail. This wasn’t a mistake; it was simply a stop-gap solution until Amex was able to send card holders the updated metal version with Bonvoy branding.
TPG just received his updated Brilliant card with a metal design…
…presented in a nice box with a Bluetooth luggage tracker, no less.
I’ve yet to receive my metal Brilliant card, but TPG’s package gives me hope that it’s on the way soon. Have you received yours?
*Welcome bonus is currently 75,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first three months
Photos by Wyatt Smith/The Points Guy.
