Amex refreshes corporate cards with more perks for business travelers
American Express has refreshed its corporate card program to further meet the growing and ever-changing needs of businesses and their employees. All three Amex corporate cards — the American Express Corporate Green Card, the American Express Corporate Gold Card and the American Express Corporate Platinum Card® — got a facelift.
Among the changes are benefits aimed at making business travel more efficient and rewarding. Corporate card holders can now enjoy the following perks while traveling for business:
Uber — Available in December
- Double Uber Rewards points on all rides booked with any of the three corporate cards
- Priority pickups at most U.S. airports with the Corporate Platinum and Gold card
- Ability to request highly-rated drivers when available with the Corporate Platinum Card
Clear — Available in November
- $179 in statement credit for Corporate Platinum cardholders
Hilton Honors — Available in November
- Complimentary Hilton Honors Gold elite status for Corporate Platinum cardholders
- Complimentary Hilton Honors Silver elite status for Corporate Gold and Green cardholders
- More perks and bonuses towards personal travel when corporate cardholders enroll in the Amex-Hilton benefit and stay at Hilton
Amex has also announced that the corporate cards will now be available to start-up businesses, but it is currently by invitation only. This is great news for startups trying to grow their business, because the same benefits bigger businesses receive from Amex will apply to them as well. This includes higher spend capacity, no founder liability and fast approval among many other perks and protections.
The best part about Amex corporate cards is that they make business spending rewarding both professionally and personally.
With Amex corporate cards, your business has the option to either pool the American Express Membership Rewards points earned, or you can reward your employees by allowing them to keep the points for themselves. Regardless of which option you choose, it’s better than using a card that doesn’t reward you or your business because you never want to leave points on the table.
