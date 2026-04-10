American Express has made two announcements affecting holders of the American Express Platinum Card® and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, and it's both good and bad news for cardmembers.

The first is a revamping of the premium airfare program discounts to extend to select domestic economy fares. The second is less welcome news: Amex will end its long-running (but lesser-known) lounge arrangement with Lufthansa as of Oct. 1.

Here's how the changes affect the Global Lounge Collection and travel benefits you may be relying on.

Platinum member airfares expanded to economy

The newly launched Platinum Member Airfares portal is an expanded airfare program for eligible Platinum and Business Platinum cardmembers booking through Amex Travel™. It consolidates and replaces the previous International Airline Program and Recommended Flights.

Eligible cardmembers can access discounts on select fares across more than 30 airlines, including Delta Air Lines, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, Turkish Airlines and Qantas. Amex says members can save an average of 10%, or about $100 per ticket, on eligible international fares in premium economy, business and first class.

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The program now offers savings on select economy tickets for domestic flights with limited participating airlines, which is a great way to save on travel.

Remember that Amex Platinum cardholders earn a generous 5 Membership Rewards points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with the airline or through American Express Travel® (on up to $500,000 in purchases per calendar year, then 1 point per dollar) while also accruing miles in their chosen airline loyalty program on the same ticket. The savings can also extend to up to seven additional travelers booked on the same reservation as the eligible cardmember.

Lufthansa lounge access ending this fall

The more consequential change for Europe-bound cardmembers is the end of Amex's lounge agreement with Lufthansa, effective Oct. 1.

Under the current arrangement, American Express Platinum Card and Business Platinum Card members can access Lufthansa Business Lounges when flying economy on any Lufthansa Group carrier and Lufthansa Senator Lounges (which are considered superior to the Business Lounges) when flying in business class.

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Holders of the Centurion Card from American Express can currently access Lufthansa First Class Lounges at Frankfurt Airport (FRA) and Munich Airport (MUC) regardless of travel class, though the famous Lufthansa First Class Terminal has always been excluded from the agreement.

From Oct. 1, these options will no longer be available to Amex cardmembers. The one exception: If a Lufthansa lounge participates in Priority Pass, indirect access through that network may still be possible for eligible cardmembers through the card's complimentary Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required).

The information for the Centurion Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Related: Everything you need to know about Amex Centurion Lounge access

Bottom line

The launch of the Platinum Member Airfares platform should be a genuine improvement for Platinum and Business Platinum cardmembers, who can now enjoy discounts on select domestic economy fares.

The loss of Lufthansa lounge access is a devaluation, however. Cardmembers who value Lufthansa Group lounge access as part of their travel routine to, from and around Europe have until the end of September to use the perk and should factor this into their planning for any fall travel (or beyond).

To learn more, read our full reviews of the American Express Platinum and the American Express Business Platinum.