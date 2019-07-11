This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point Platinum Card offer. These offers are subject to change at anytime.
While there are some excellent credit card bonuses available right now, there are sometimes targeted credit card welcome bonus offers that are even higher than what’s available to the public on the same card. One of the best places to look for these offers is the CardMatch Tool.
If you haven’t visited recently, now’s an excellent time to check your CardMatch offers, because we’ve just found that more people have been targeted for the incredible 100,000-point offer on The Platinum Card® from American Express. The particular offer that we’re seeing requires $5,000 spending within the first three months of account opening to earn the 100,000-point welcome bonus:
Using the CardMatch Tool, you could also score a 50,000-point welcome offer for the American Express® Gold Card after spending $2,000 in the first 3 months. The current publicly available offer for the Amex Gold is 35,000 points after you spend $2,000 in the first 3 months. So, you’ll get a solid 15,000 extra bonus points from the CardMatch welcome offer. (You can also get 40,000 points and the limited edition Amex Rose Gold card via referral link through July 17, 2019.)
Note that American Express welcome bonuses are “not available to applicants who have or have had this product,” and that limitation is found on this offer as well. While there are some reports of being able to get a welcome bonus for the same card many years after closing the account, this “once per lifetime” welcome bonus limitation is an important restriction to keep in mind.
How To Use CardMatch
CardMatch is straightforward to use, but those who haven’t used the tool before might be curious about the process. Here are the easy steps to check your offers:
- Go to the CardMatch homepage.
- Enter your first name, last name, home address and last four digits of your social security number.
- If you want to be contacted by CardMatch, enter your email address. Otherwise, uncheck the contact box.
- Click “Get Matches.”
- Check the box to accept the terms & conditions and click “Submit.”
- After a 60-second or less search, your pre-approved offers will appear.
Note that this process creates a “soft” credit inquiry on your credit report. This means that the inquiry will show up on your credit report, but it’ll have no impact on your credit score — similar to if you checked your own credit report through a free annual check or a paid service.
Is the Platinum Card Worth It?
The Amex 100k point Membership Rewards welcome bonus is certainly spectacular. Based on TPG’s most recent valuation at 2 cents per Membership Rewards point, the welcome bonus alone is worth $2,000. Once you learn to maximize the value of your Membership Rewards points, you can get even more value than that.
Even without the sky-high welcome bonus, the Platinum Card is one of the best cards available for frequent travelers. On the spending side, you’ll earn 5x points on airfare purchased directly through the airline or through American Express Travel, as well as 5x earnings on prepaid hotels booked through Amex Travel. The card also rewards frequent Uber users with up to $200 per year in Uber credits, and $100 in credits for Saks purchases each year. The card has a $550 annual fee (see rates & fees) but it can be well worth it if you utilize these perks to their full extent.
And then there are the lounges. Card members are granted access to nine incredible Centurion Lounges — seven of which we pitted against each other in a battle royale, plus lounges in Philadelphia (PHL) and Hong Kong (HKG). Four more Centurion Lounges are coming soon to New York’s Kennedy (JFK), Denver (DEN), Los Angeles (LAX) and Phoenix (PHX), while the new larger Dallas (DFW) lounge re-opened at the end of September. Cardholders also get access to more than 1,200 lounges through a Priority Pass membership and access to Delta Sky Clubs when traveling with Delta.
Public Offer for the Platinum Card
If you aren’t targeted for this excellent offer, the current welcome bonus offer for The Platinum Card® from American Express is a 60,000-point welcome bonus for spending $5,000 in the first three months. Given the considerable value that this card offers frequent travelers, this is a solid offer. But, obviously, 60,000 points isn’t nearly as lucrative as 100,000 points.
Be sure to check the tool today to see what offers are available for you.
For rates & fees of the Amex Platinum, click here.
For rates & fees of the Amex Gold Card, click here.
This is The Points Guy’s permanent page on CardMatch bonus offers. Keep in mind you’ll see some reader comments referring to previous offers below.
