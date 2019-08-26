This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Listen up, musicophiles: We just spotted a deal that’s sure to be music to your ears.
You might be eligible to get $9.99 back after spending $9.99 or more on Pandora, thanks to a recent Amex Offer. Considering that Pandora offers three types of subscriptions ($4.99 per month for Plus, $9.999 per month for Premium and $14.99 per month for Premium family) you could potentially get at least one month for free if you play your, er, cards right.
According to the terms and conditions, you’ll have to make the purchase by Dec. 18; which is plenty of time to listen to Taylor Swift’s new album about a million times, if that’s your sort of thing.
As a reminder, all Amex cards have access to this portal with targeted discounts and bonus-point earning offers. While they’re usually not massive, every little bit helps, right? Keep in mind that these offers work as a credit on your bill, so you wouldn’t see the final price reflected when you go to make your purchase. But fear not — it will appear on a later statement.
To check to see if you’re eligible, sign into your American Express account either via web or app. Then, scroll down to “Amex Offers and Benefits,” where you’ll be able to see all the offers you’re targeted for. If you see the Pandora offer (or any offer that you’re interested in), click “Add to Card.” It’s as simple as that!
While you’ll have to pay for your Pandora membership with the card you have the offer for, there are other ways to get the most out of your other streaming services, too. Those subscriptions can really add up fast, which is why we put together a handy guide for you to make sure you’re using a credit card that earns you bonus points on these purchases. The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express earns a whopping 6% back on streaming services, including Pandora.
If you weren’t targeted for this, don’t worry. There are a handful of cool Amex Offers floating around that you might want to check your card (or cards) for. We’ve recently seen discounts at Starbucks, cash back at Peninsula hotels, and even savings at Chuck E. Cheese’s (yes, really).
