Potentially save up to $55 on your cellphone bill with new Amex Offers

Amex Offers are a very easy way for your American Express cards to save you money with almost zero additional time or effort spent on your part. There are usually 100+ Amex Offers available at any one time across many Amex cards, and while many are probably for stores where you don’t have an immediately-planned expense, others are for retailers or broad spending categories that are pretty common.
As spotted by Doctor of Credit, right now there are a couple of very valuable money-saving cellphone-related Amex Offers available on many Amex small-business credit cards. This includes cards such as the Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express and The Business Platinum® Card from American Express.
The two versions of cellphone Amex Offers we spotted today in our online Amex accounts are:
- Get 15% back via a statement credit on your online U.S. wireless cellphone bill, up to $35. Valid until May 20.
- Spend three times on an online U.S. wireless cellphone bill, get a $55 statement credit. Valid until June 20.
With the 15% back version, charging $235 of an eligible online cellphone bill to your registered Amex card would do the trick to trigger the full $35 statement credit.
Via the $55 version of the offer, you just need to make three eligible online payments. However, there are no minimum payment amounts attached to trigger the bonus. I’m not going to say that’s free money, but like, it’s really close.
Outside of these Amex Offers, keep in mind that some credit cards are better than others for ongoing cellphone expenses. For example, the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card awards 3x points on cellphone charges and offers $600 in protections if your phone is lost or damaged, as long as the monthly bill is charged to that card. Meanwhile, the Ink Business Cash Credit Card awards 5x on cellphone, cable, internet and office supply stores (on up to $25,000 annually, then 1x).
