This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available – Starwood Preferred Guest® Luxury Credit Card from American Express, Starwood Preferred Guest® Credit Card from American Express, Starwood Preferred Guest® Business Credit Card from American Express, Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express, Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express, Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card, Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express, Hilton Honors American Express Card
For years, a good way to earn some occasional bonus miles or points was to refer your friends and family to credit cards that you personally had. Several banks offer refer-a-friend bonuses when your friend or relative (or internet stranger) uses your referral link to get approved for a specific credit card. Typically, you had to personally have the exact card that you wanted to refer others to apply for in order to receive bonus points. This meant that if you had a Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express, you could only refer others to a Gold Delta SkyMiles Credit Card, and not to a different co-branded Delta credit card product.
However, that has changed with American Express. The co-branded American Express credit cards, including those in the Hilton Honors, Delta SkyMiles and Starwood Preferred Guest families, now allow cardholders to refer friends for different cards within that card family. You can see the new language in the top blue bar.
The official terms now state that you will now get a referral bonus if the person you refer applies for a different card in that card family, which is great news for families who like to help each other earn as many points as possible. Note that you can still only refer for the type of card that you hold, meaning that consumer cardholders can only refer others to consumer card products, and small business cardholders can only refer others to small business card products. You can find your referral links when you log in to your Amex account and scroll down past the initial balance and payment information.
Refer Friends to Increased Hilton Honors Bonus Offers
For example, if have the Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card and want to refer someone to that card, the person you refer can get a very nice offer of 125,000 bonus Hilton Honors points after they spend $2,000 on the card in the first three months. However, if they don’t want to deal with a $95 annual fee (See Rates & Fees), have already had that card or simply want to get a different Hilton card, they can apply for the $450 per year (See Rates & Fees) Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express or the no annual fee Hilton Honors American Express Card (See Rates & Fees) — and the referrer still gets the 20,000 Hilton point bonus if they are approved using the refer-a-friend link.
As an amazing added bonus, take note that the Hilton Ascend and Hilton Amex Card welcome bonus offers are both currently higher in the refer-a-friend channel than the publicly available offers. (Note: These offers are subject to change at anytime.)
The Hilton Honors Ascend Card is offering 150,000 Hilton Honors points after $3,000 in purchases in the first three months via the refer-a-friend network. (Compared to 125,000 points after you spend $2,000 in the first three months with the current public offer.) The is Grandma Points’ refer-a-friend link.
The no annual fee Hilton Amex Card is offering 100,000 Hilton Honors points after $1,000 in purchases in the first three months in the refer-a-friend network. (Compared to 75,000 points after $1,000 in the first three months with the current public offer.) Grandma Points’ refer-a-friend link above also works for this card.
Delta Amex Cards Also Offering Increased Refer-a-Friend Bonuses
The Delta co-branded credit card refer-a-friend offers now operate in a similar fashion to the Hilton Honors cards as you can refer to any card within that family (though remember that consumer cardholders can only refer to consumer products and small business cardholders can only refer to small business products). Similar to the Hilton Honors offers, there are currently increased bonus offers available via the Delta Amex referral links when compared to the public offers that just decreased.
In the refer-a-friend network, the Gold Delta SkyMiles Credit Card is currently offering 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within your first 4 months (compared to 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months with the standard public offer).
The Platinum Delta SkyMiles Credit Card is offering 70,000 bonus miles and 10,000 Medallion qualifying miles (MQMs) after spending $3,000 in purchases on your card in your first 3 months (compared to 35,000 miles and 5,000 MQMs after you spend $1,000 in the first three months with the standard public offer).
Those Delta increased offers are listed as running until 11/7/2018, and those who make Delta referrals can earn 10,000 miles per referral, up to 55,000 miles per year.
The SPG Cards also operate in the same manner with a maximum annual referral bonus at 55,000 Marriott Rewards points, at a rate of 20,000 per successful referral. The SPG offers in the referral network appear to be the same as the ones in the public channel as listed below.
Starwood Preferred Guest® American Express Luxury Card: 75,000 Marriott Rewards points after you spend $3,000 in the first 3 months
Starwood Preferred Guest® Credit Card from American Express: 75,000 Marriott Rewards points after spending $3,000 in the first 3 months
Starwood Preferred Guest® Business Credit Card from American Express: 75,000 points after spending $3,000 on the card within the first 3 months
Bottom Line
In testing the refer-a-friend links for the Amex Membership Rewards products, I do not get the same results as with the co-branded products. Thus far, I could only refer others for the same type of Amex Membership Rewards cards that I held, though some of those offers were also increased over the public offers, so check there before encouraging your family member to apply for a given card.
It is great news that Amex cardholders can refer friends and family members for similar cards to the ones they hold and even better news that some of these refer-a-friend offers are even higher than the public offers! Again, note that these offers are subject to change at any time.
Remember that it is TPG policy that referral links are not allowed in the comments section, but I hope you are able to get some of your friends and family to jump on some of these great offers while earning you some bonus points in the process.
Hat tip to Running With Miles.
Featured image by Tyler Franta via Unsplash.
For rates and fees of the Hilton Ascend Card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Hilton Aspire Card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Hilton Amex Card, please click here.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.