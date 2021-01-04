Amex adds new Business Platinum bonuses: 5x points on gas, wireless, office supplies, advertising and shipping
To kick off 2021, Amex has introduced a slew of new bonuses and benefits on both The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express.
On the personal Platinum, Amex unveiled an up to $30 monthly PayPal credit through June 30, 2021 along with a number of lucrative Amex Offers. And the Business Platinum card wasn’t been left out either.
Amex Business Platinum cardholders can now earn 5x Membership Rewards points (a bonus of 4x points) on the categories of shipping, wireless, advertising, gas and office supplies. The offer is valid through June 30, 2021, and you can earn up to a total of 80,000 bonus points per category, worth $1,600 according to TPG valuations.
However, do note that this offer is not eligible for new cardholders; in fact, it’s limited to those who were Business Platinum cardholders prior to Nov. 1, 2020. You must activate these elevated bonuses through Amex Offers.
If you have a single purchase of $5,000 or more, the Business Platinum card always offers 1.5x points per dollar (up to 1 million additional points per calendar year) so you have the potential to earn up to 5.5x points per dollar.
The end of 2020 also marked the conclusion of Amex’s many temporary credits. On the Business Platinum card side, the loss of the extra up to $200 Dell credit and up to $320 wireless and shipping credit were a significant blow, especially as travel remains limited with the ongoing pandemic.
However, the Business Platinum still retains other credits, such as its annual up to $200 airline fee credit and up to $200 in statement credits each year for any U.S. Dell technology purchases.
Hopefully, we’ll see more from Amex as the new year progresses. For now, this 5x Business Platinum earning rate on the categories of shipping, wireless, advertising, gas and office supplies is a solid perk, especially if these are purchases you already make for your business.
