WeWork benefit for Amex Business Platinum extended through Dec. 2020
Amex has renewed the WeWork benefit for The Business Platinum® Card from American Express for another year. Cardmembers received emails with the announcement, as well as a reminder to enroll before Dec. 31, 2019, if they haven’t already. If you are already enrolled in the benefit for 2019, your WeWork Platinum Global Access will be automatically extended through Dec. 31, 2020 — no action required on your part.
Platinum Global Access is a cardholder-exclusive membership that gives you access to WeWork’s 300+ locations (the common areas, not private offices) during local business hours. The benefit has the potential to be quite lucrative for frequent business travelers, with “hot desks” at popular WeWork locations potentially costing $500+ each month. You’ll not only get a place to set up your laptop and get work done, but you’ll also have access to any premium amenities. This includes Wi-Fi, phone booths, refreshments and more (one WeWork location in Seoul even has a rock-climbing wall).
Originally, cardholders received one year of Platinum Global Access from the date of enrollment. Now, enrolled members regardless of the original enrollment date will have access until the end of 2020.
There were concerns going into the end of the year about whether the WeWork benefit would be extended. WeWork did not have the best 2019, with a failed IPO, the ouster of CEO Adam Neumann and thousands of layoffs. Despite the challenges, the coworking company has faced this past year, enrolled Amex Business Platinum cardholders will be able to enjoy Platinum Global Access through Dec. 31, 2020.
The emails sent to existing cardholders did specify that those not enrolled in the benefit only had until Dec. 31, 2019, to do so. The American Express website does not currently advertise the WeWork benefit for new cardholders, so those who do not enroll before the end of 2019 will likely be unable to take advantage of this perk.
Bottom line
Regardless of WeWork’s drop in valuation this year, the extension of the benefit is a nice perk for existing Amex Business Platinum cardholders. If you are not currently enrolled in the benefit, make sure to do so before the end of the year to get Global Platinum Access through Dec. 31, 2020. For currently enrolled members, your memberships should be automatically renewed.
