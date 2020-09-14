They’re back! Avocado toast, guac and chips return as American reopens 7 more Admirals Clubs
When you decide to travel again, the experience will look quite different.
Masks are now required throughout the end-to-end journey, social-distancing decals are all over the airport and hand sanitizing stations are at every corner.
Perhaps the most notable difference in the airport experience is what’s going on inside of the lounge. For one, many locations are still shuttered due to decreased demand. But even the open lounges are quite different than before.
But now, American Airlines is about to bring back a fan favorite. Starting in October, all reopened Admirals Clubs will serve avocado toast in the morning and guacamole and chips in the afternoon.
This is an exciting development for AA flyers who’ve enjoyed these above-average offerings in the past. AA began serving avocado toast in select Admirals Clubs in 2018 after hearing positive feedback about its guacamole stations.
Naturally, the food stations aren’t going to be self-serve. The avocado toast and guacamole and chips will be prepared by lounge staff behind protective acrylic screens. Of course, they’ll be required to wear masks and social-distancing guidelines will be enforced when picking up the food. Additionally, all food items will be served in disposable containers to further reduce touchpoints.
American isn’t stopping with the avocados. The carrier will also expand its traditional Admirals Club food offerings come October. Expect to see self-serve, pre-packaged choices like cheese cubes, hummus, hard-boiled eggs and fruit. These additional complimentary offerings join the currently available food-for-sale menu that’s accessible using QR codes.
As part of the news, American will also reopen seven additional lounges in October. The latest clubs to open aren’t at hubs, indicating that the carrier is likely seeing some increased demand at some of its larger outstations.
Rather impressively, AA will expand the number of airports with open lounges by 70%. Specifically, the following airports will have an open Admirals Club starting in October.
- Austin Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)
- Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)
- Denver International Airport (DEN)
- George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)
- Nashville International Airport (BNA)
- Orlando International Airport (MCO)
- San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
The seven additional airports join the existing locations that have been open since June. American’s Flagship Lounges continue to remain shuttered with no reopening date on the books.
TPG’s Chris Dong recently checked out the Admirals Clubs at the carrier’s hubs in JFK and LAX. Overall, his pandemic-era experience was positive. The lounges are much quieter and cleaner than before, though most of the amenities like showers are closed. He also noted that the JFK lounge couldn’t serve any food because of local government restrictions.
As the fall and winter holiday seasons approach, American is doubling down on its Admirals Clubs. You’ll soon enjoy avocado-themed offerings throughout the day, and the reopened footprint will be growing by nearly 70%.
Featured photo by Chris Dong/The Points Guy
