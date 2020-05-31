American Airlines delays by a month the introduction of a new fee structure for award tickets
|Elite status tier
|60 days or more
|Between 7 and 59 days
|Less than 7 days
|Executive Platinum
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Platinum Pro
|$0
|$50
|$75
|Platinum
|$0
|$75
|$100
|Gold
|$0
|$100
|$125
|Regular member
|$0
|$125
|$150
But the new structure introduces change and redeposit fees for award-ticket types that previously would not have any and were, therefore, extremely flexible.
American previously allowed MileSAAver awards to be changed without fee, as long as the origin, destination and airline(s) remained the same. Change fees were also waived for AAnytime (standard) awards, even when making a change to the origin and destination. These fee-free changes could be made anytime before scheduled departure. When it comes to reinstating miles for a canceled award, the fee was previously $150 for the first ticket and $25 for any other redeposits done at the same time into the same account.
But now, all AAdvantage award tickets booked on or after July 1 will be subject to the new fee structure, both for changes that would currently be allowed for free and for redeposits of two or more tickets that would currently be processed at a discount.
