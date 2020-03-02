American Airlines to end New York-Savannah flights
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Airlines is ending weekend-only service between New York LaGuardia and Savannah, citing losses on the route to the coastal city in Georgia.
The Oneworld alliance carrier will end its Saturday and Sunday flights between LaGuardia (LGA) and Savannah (SAV) on May 3, according to Cirium schedules and confirmed by American. The airline flew 44-seat Embraer ERJ-140 jets on the route, which it has served since 2018.
American spokeswoman Nichelle Barrett, when asked if the decision to end service was related to the pending early retirement of small regional jets like the ERJ-140, said the route was unprofitable. The carrier is being forced to remove four such aircraft earlier than expected because of the continued Boeing 737 MAX grounding and restrictions in company’s contract with pilots.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier faced a plethora of competition between New York and Savannah. The city is also served by Delta Air Lines from LaGuardia; both Delta and JetBlue Airways from New York John F. Kennedy (JFK); and Allegiant Air and United Airlines from Newark Liberty (EWR), Cirium schedules show.
American will continue to serve Savannah from Charlotte (CLT), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Miami (MIA), Philadelphia (PHL) and Washington Reagan National (DCA).
The airline’s decision to end New York-Savannah flights comes a week after it disclosed that it would end another LaGuardia route. American is dropping Saturday-only service between LaGuardia and Bermuda (BDA) in May, which Barrett told TPG is also due to financial losses.
In January, American executives outlined plans to grow system capacity by 4-5% year-over-year in 2020. However, the combined impact of the MAX grounding and now the coronavirus, which has prompted flight suspensions to both Asia and Europe, may significantly reduce those plans.
Related: American Airlines may have to park regional jets as 737 MAX grounding drags on
Featured image by JT Genter/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.