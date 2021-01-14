American Airlines streamlines new international testing requirement
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re planning to travel internationally, you’re going to need to pack a negative COVID test when returning to the U.S.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control announced the new testing requirement that takes effect on Tuesday, Jan. 26. While this is certainly an added inconvenience, especially for those considering international weekend trips, American Airlines is working to ease the burden.
Starting on Jan. 23, the Fort Worth-based carrier will offer its flyers access to the VeriFLY mobile app for all international travel returning to the U.S.
Want more airline-specific news? Sign up for TPG’s free new biweekly Aviation newsletter!
Flyers can download the VeriFLY app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, select a destination, upload negative test results and then receive a QR code to show at the airport check-in counter.
This QR code-based verification process is a win-win for customers and airlines.
For flyers, check-in lines should move faster since agents won’t need to look at physical paperwork. Plus, there’s added peace-of-mind that your pre-travel test was verified before arriving at the airport.
In addition to the streamlined airport experience, airlines won’t need to worry about fraudulent COVID test certificates.
When announcing the expansion of the VeriFLY app, Julie Rath, vice president of customer experience at American said that “we support the implementation of a global program to require COVID-19 testing for travelers to the United States, and we want to do everything we can to make travel a seamless experience for customers.”
While this is certainly a step in the right direction, flyers should note that the CDC requirement also includes a passenger attestation form that must be collected before departure. It remains to be seen if American (and other carriers) will add this form to the online check-in process.
More: Is this the end of the international weekend trip?
This isn’t the first time American is partnering with VeriFLY. Flyers headed to select destinations in the Caribbean, Central and South America have had access to the app since late 2020.
To date, American says that thousands of customers have traveled using the app. And with the latest expansion, that number is sure to skyrocket.
One day, hopefully, the app will expand to include a COVID vaccine passport, which will likely be a major step in travel resuming to pre-pandemic levels.
Featured photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.