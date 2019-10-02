This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Frequent flyers now have another way to earn American Airlines miles for everyday purchases. AA has launched the new SimplyMiles portal, which bears some similarities to Amex Offers and Chase Offers.
The portal is simple to use. You’ll register using your AAdvantage account number, enter your credit card number, then you’ll be taken to a page where you’ll see various shopping and dining offers to add to your account. Only U.S. residents are eligible, and you must use an American Airlines credit card (although AA says they’ll add more card options in the future).
Once you hit “Add to Card” to activate an offer and make an eligible purchase, you’ll earn AAdvantage bonus miles in addition to miles earned from your credit card.
Immediately after registering, I was presented with 30 offers from retailers such as Dyson, Olive Garden, Bare Minerals and more.
AAdvantage miles are worth 1.4 cents each, according to TPG’s most recent valuations. However, you should carefully consider whether it makes sense to make a purchase with an American Airlines card if it’s in a category that earns a bonus with other cards like restaurants or gas stations.
