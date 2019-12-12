American Airlines pushes Boeing 737 MAX return deeper into 2020
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
American Airlines will not return the Boeing 737 MAX to its schedules until April, as re-certification of the Boeing airplane remains elusive.
The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier has removed the MAX for another month through April 7, American said December 12th. The date remains tentative pending re-certification of the jet by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.
The April date is the latest of the three U.S. MAX operators, which also includes Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, and more than a year after the FAA grounded the aircraft on March 13, 2019.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
Returning the MAX to the air remains elusive. While Boeing’s official expectation is that the jet will be re-certified by year-end and can return to commercial service in January, FAA administrator Steve Dickson told CNBC Wednesday that he does not expect the process to be complete this year.
The Air Current has reported that regulators, airlines and industry stakeholders do not expect the MAX to be re-certified before mid-February.
Various steps must be met before the FAA is willing to OK the MAX for commercial service. Among those are both an evaluation of the systems and of how pilots navigate the systems in a simulator, plus a final certification flight with the regulator onboard.
Related: Boeing 737 MAX will stay grounded into 2020
Airlines have cancelled flights and curtailed planned growth as a result of the MAX grounding. For example, American has attributed the suspension of service between New York John F. Kennedy (JFK) and Cleveland (CLE), Las Vegas (LAS), Philadelphia (PHL) and Toronto Pearson (YYZ) through at the latest April to the grounding.
American operated 24 737 MAX 8 when the aircraft was suspended in March. The airline hopes to have up to 50 of the jets in its fleet by the end of 2020.
Featured image courtesy of American Airlines.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.