American Airlines has only had its hands on its first "game-changing" Airbus A321XLR plane for a little more than a week. Already, though, the carrier is making plans to send the aircraft across the Atlantic.

American on Thursday announced Edinburgh will be the first overseas destination for its brand-new, long-range, single-aisle jet.

It'll open up a new European route for the carrier from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Edinburgh Airport (EDI) — making New York the second U.S. city it's connected to the Scottish capital in as many years.

American Airlines Airbus A321XLR

American's new XLR features 20 of its newest-generation Flagship Suite seats in the business-class cabin, which are equipped with sliding privacy doors. Arranged in a 1-1 configuration, these suites are similar to the product the Fort Worth-based carrier debuted this summer on its far larger Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The XLRs also sport 12 premium economy recliners arranged in a 2-2 configuration, complementing 123 seats in the main cabin.

American Airlines' new Flagship Suite on its Airbus A321XLR. ARTURO BARBERA/AMERICAN AIRLINES

American has been anxious to get its hands on these new planes since ordering 50 of the jets prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Far smaller and cheaper to operate than the typical long-haul jet, American (and competitors) see these narrow-body aircraft as a way to open up routes to smaller European cities and elsewhere.

"This is the right aircraft to operate this route and with an elevated premium experience for travelers to enjoy," Brian Znotins, American's top network planner, said in a statement announcing the new JFK-EDI route.

American's new Scotland route: What to know

American's new flights between JFK and Scotland will launch March 8, 2026. It'll be a seasonal route, so the nonstop service will run through Oct. 24, 2026.

These New York-to-Edinburgh flights will come nearly a year after the carrier launched Scotland service from its Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) hub in May.

Edinburgh. TONO BALAGUER/MEDITERRANEAN/E+/GETTY IMAGES

As part of Thursday's announcement, American also revealed those seasonal flights from Philly will kick off earlier in 2026 — and will start March 28, operated with its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Scotland surge

Scotland has been an increasingly popular destination for travelers and airlines alike.

In 2025, carriers were on track to fly with 34% more seats between the U.S. and EDI compared with 2024, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium. That included American's new Philly flights, and the nonstop service JetBlue launched from its Boston hub.

More domestic, international XLR routes coming

Edinburgh, though, is far from the only destination that American will serve with its new XLR.

In fact, it's not even the first.

As TPG reported one week ago, the carrier will christen the jet in December on its flagship route between JFK and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

As other planes come in, American has said it will use the XLRs to phase out the premium-heavy A321T configuration on its older A321 jets — a setup that currently includes its legacy business-class product and Flagship First.

However, the airline also has long its eyes on additional destinations across the Atlantic.

"We are looking at new secondary [cities in] Spain, Portugal, U.K., anything within range — France, Germany, Scandinavia," Znotins, the top network planner, said in an interview last fall with TPG — while noting that, thanks to the carrier's Oneworld partnership with Iberia, "Spain would be a natural place."

Another destination he predicted a year ago?

Edinburgh, which in March will become American's seventh new or returning European route for 2026.

Tickets (including AAdvantage redemptions) will go on sale Nov. 3.

How to book American Airlines flights with points and miles

Travelers hoping to book American flights with points and miles can, of course, redeem directly from their AAdvantage account.

Don't have enough miles? Citi's ThankYou Rewards program now offers direct, 1:1 transfers to American for some of its top cards.

Plus, you can book partner awards on American through other Oneworld alliance carriers. That includes Atmos Rewards, the new joint loyalty program of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines.

