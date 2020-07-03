American to offer 4 daily flights to London Heathrow’s Terminal 5
American Airlines will once again offer daily service from several of its U.S. hubs to London Heathrow, as we reported earlier this month, joining its Oneworld partner British Airways with flights from Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Miami and New York in July. Friday, however, American announced a terminal shift, making it easier for travelers to connect.
While some of these routes already have passenger service on American, they’ll all operate with a daily schedule in July, with all four flights shifting to Heathrow’s Terminal 5, the same terminal serving British Airways and Iberia flights, enabling easier connections with AA’s Oneworld partners.
Flights from Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), Miami (MIA) and New York (JFK) will be operated by American’s largest airliner, the Boeing 777-300ER, which offers a dedicated first-class cabin, while the Chicago (ORD) flight will be operated by a smaller Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.
Notably, American Airlines has long intended to shift its operations to LHR’s Terminal 5, though, as of now, this move is considered temporary. In addition to improving connections to British Airways and Iberia, the shift will also make it possible for AA passengers to access BA lounges, two of which are opening tomorrow, July 4.
Note that while Americans can travel to the United Kingdom, a 14-day quarantine is required upon arrival. Additionally, it’s not yet possible to visit other destinations in Europe, aside from Ireland. For now, those easier Oneworld connections will really only come in handy for non-U.S. residents.
Featured photo by Alberto Riva/The Points Guy.
