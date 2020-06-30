These are the long-haul international routes AA, Delta, Hawaiian and United plan to fly in July
Long-haul international routes continue to creep back onto the maps of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines in July even as U.S. coronavirus cases surge anew.
As of the end of June, the carriers plan to fly more than 60 long-haul routes. This is an increase from the roughly 40 routes flown in June and a dramatic turnaround from the 14 flown in April.
Notably, Hawaiian plans to make its return to long-haul flying on July 25 after a four-month hiatus. The airline plans to resume its Japan, South Korea and Tahiti flights by the end of July. Australia and New Zealand services could resume on Aug. 1.
Hawaiian spokesperson Alex Da Silva told TPG that the carrier continues to monitor developments in its international markets and will adjust active routes as needed.
Still, plans to resume international flying are tenuous at best. Many countries maintain border restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19. The EU, for example, has barred most American travelers from entering the 27-member country bloc beginning July 1.
On June 25, Delta president Glen Hauenstein told staff that the airline is unlikely to resume flights to leisure destinations like Athens (ATH) and Lisbon (LIS) if the EU ban goes into effect.
American spokesperson Nichelle Tait told TPG that there are no planned changes to the airline’s European flying due to the ban yet.
Below are the long-haul international routes planned by U.S. airlines for July.
In This Post
American
- Chicago O’Hare (ORD) – London Heathrow (LHR)
- Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) – Amsterdam (AMS), Dublin (DUB), Frankfurt (FRA), Hong Kong (HKG), London Heathrow, Madrid (MAD), Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG), Seoul Incheon (ICN), Tokyo Haneda (HND) and Tokyo Narita (NRT)
- Los Angeles (LAX) – Tokyo Haneda
- Miami (MIA) – London Heathrow
- New York John F. Kennedy (JFK) – London Heathrow
Routes are confirmed as of June 29.
Delta
- Atlanta (ATL) – Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Seoul Incheon
- Boston (BOS) – Amsterdam
- Detroit (DTW) – Amsterdam, London Heathrow, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Seoul Incheon and Tokyo Haneda
- Los Angeles – Sydney (SYD)
- New York JFK – Amsterdam, Athens, Lisbon, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Tel Aviv (TLV)
- Seattle-Tacoma (SEA) – Amsterdam, Seoul Incheon and Tokyo Haneda (HND)
- Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pudong (PVG)
Routes are confirmed as of June 30.
Hawaiian
- Honolulu (HNL) – Fukuoka (FUK), Osaka Kansai (KIX), Sapporo (CTS), Seoul Incheon, Tahiti (PPT), Tokyo Haneda and Tokyo Narita
- Kona (KOA) – Tokyo Haneda
Routes are confirmed as of June 29.
United
- Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow and Tokyo Haneda
- Hong Kong – Singapore (SIN)
- Houston Intercontinental (IAH) – São Paulo Guarulhos (GRU)
- Newark – Amsterdam, Delhi (DEL), Dublin, Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Tel Aviv and Tokyo Narita
- San Francisco – Delhi, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Seoul Incheon, Sydney (SYD), Tel Aviv and Tokyo Narita
- Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pudong
- Washington Dulles (IAD) – Brussels (BRU), Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Munich (MUC) and Zurich (ZRH)
Routes are confirmed as of June 29. The resumption of Delhi flights are subject to regulatory approval.
Feature image by Alberto Riva/TPG.
